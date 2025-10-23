Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Northampton Town and Luton Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Northampton Town welcome Luton Town to Sixfields Stadium on Saturday afternoon in League One, both sides coming off disappointing defeats.

The Cobblers have moved into the top half of the table, while the Hatters, under new management with Jack Wilshere, have struggled so far and remain just three points above the relegation zone.

Northampton return home after playing four of their last five fixtures away, aiming to build momentum that could propel them towards the playoff positions.

Kevin Nolan has been in charge for ten months and is now in his first full season as manager, which has been inconsistent but has shown encouraging signs.

After finishing 19th in League One last season, the Cobblers have collected five wins, two draws and six defeats so far this campaign, leaving them 11th on 17 points.

Their defence, having only conceded 12 goals, is one of the strongest in the division, but with just 10 goals scored, they have the fewest of any team outside the relegation zone.

A victory on Saturday would take them to 20 points and potentially narrow the gap to teams in the playoff places.

As for Luton Town, Wilshere saw his life as their new manager get off to a losing start when they were beaten 2-0 by Mansfield Town at Kenilworth Road.

After back-to-back relegations, the Hatters have returned to League One and would have expected a stronger start.

They have not won in the league for nearly a month, but with the table so tight, a win could see them climb into the top six.

Sitting one point behind Northampton and three points clear of the relegation zone, Luton will be eager for Wilshere to claim only his second-ever victory as a manager and set their season on a more positive course.

Team News

A season riddled with injuries, Northampton Town will once again be without a number of key players.

Jon Guthrie, Liam Shaw, Max Dyche, Tom Eaves and Elliott List have all been sidelined for a period of time and remain unavailable.

Jack Vale, who was forced off against Rotherham United, has missed the last two games and is expected to miss a third.

Lee Burge and Kyle Edwards have returned to the squad in recent weeks and could make their first starts since recovering from injury.

As for Wilshere's Luton Town, his best XI may not be known yet and could make changes to the side that lost 2-0 last weekend.

It is expected that he will stick with the same 4-2-3-1 formation with Josh Keeley in goal and Nahki Wells leading the line up top.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; Willis, Thorniley, Forbes; Hoskins, Taylor, Campbell, Edwards; Fornah, Wheatley, Jacobs

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Makosso, Andersen, Mengi, Naismith; Nelson, Saville; Kouda, Clark, Alli; Wells

We say: Northampton Town 0-0 Luton Town

With Northampton matches rarely producing many goals and Luton aiming to secure their first points under Wilshere, Saturday's encounter is likely to be a closely contested and low scoring affair.

The Hatters may claim their first points under their new manager, but we expect the wait for a first victory to continue.

