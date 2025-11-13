Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Leyton Orient and Exeter City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In a bottom-of-the-table League One clash, Leyton Orient play host to Exeter City at Brisbane Road on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides failed to win in the league last time out, with the O's losing 4-1 to Wycombe Wanderers and the Grecians drawing 1-1 to Wigan Athletic.

Match preview

Narrowly missing out on the chance to gain promotion to the Championship last year, Leyton Orient would have been hoping to build on that near-success.

However, after 15 games, Richie Wellens' side have won five, drawn two and lost eight, leaving them 20th on 17 points.

The O's scraped past National League Tamworth in the FA Cup at the start of November, but their momentum was halted by a heavy defeat at Wycombe.

Conceding after four minutes, a penalty from Aaron Connolly levelled the score before three further goals were shipped, leaving their total of 27 League One goals as the second worst in the division.

Saturday's clash, against a side level on points with them, already has that must win feel around it with three points potentially putting the O's five points clear of the drop zone.

Exeter City were affected by a fire at St James Park overnight, but with the blaze extinguished and no injuries reported, Gary Caldwell's men can now focus on the League One clash at Brisbane Road.

Like their weekend opponents, they have failed to start the season impressively and share an identical record to Leyton Orient after 15 games, with goal difference placing them one position higher.

More recently, Caldwell's side have been in EFL Trophy action with his men winning 1-0 away to Newport County on Tuesday night, meaning his side are unbeaten in five and have just once in their last eight in all competitions.

Despite their recent good run, Exeter sit two points outside the League One playoffs and will be hoping to extend their good run to give themselves some breathing space between them and Blackpool, who currently occupy the last relegation spot.

The last time these sides met was back in January 2025 when Leyton Orient won 6-2 at St James Park, Saturday's encounter could once again be a goal fest.

Leyton Orient League One form:

L L W L W L

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

W L W W W L

Exeter City League One form:

L W D L W D

Exeter City form (all competitions):

L W W W D W

Team News

After a heavy defeat last time out, the Leyton Orient boss may choose to make changes for their weekend home fixture.

Aaron Connolly, who scored his seventh goal of the season last time out, is expected to lead the line with Idris El Mizouni in midfield.

The O's will be without Rarmani Edmonds-Green, who is confirmed to miss the remainder of the season.

Exeter made wholesale changes for their midweek EFL Trophy clash and Caldwell is likely to rotate further as his side return to League One action.

Pedro Borges is progressing towards a return but is expected to still be unavailable due to a knee injury.

Sonny Cox remains sidelined with a groin problem dating back to September, while Carlos Mendes continues to be unavailable after an injury-riddled season.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Cahill; Craig, Beckles, Happe, James; Clare; Koroma, Abdulai, El Mizouni, Connolly; Ballard

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Sweeney, Fitzwater, Turns; Niskanen, McMillian, Brierley, Andrew; Cole, Higgins; Wareham

We say: Leyton Orient 2-2 Exeter City

With both sides sharing identical records and desperate for three points, the League One clash is difficult to call. With Exeter in good form and Leyton Orient prone to conceding, a high-scoring draw appears the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



