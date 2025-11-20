Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Leyton Orient and Blackpool, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In a bottom-of-the-table League One clash, Leyton Orient are set to host Blackpool at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

The Seasiders are languishing in the relegation zone after suffering their first league defeat under new boss Ian Evatt last weekend, while the O’s are just five points above them after beating Exeter City in their last game.

Match preview

Orient’s 2-1 win over Exeter last Saturday saw Richie Wellens’s side jump from 20th to 16th and they will be keen to put more distance between themselves and the bottom four this weekend.

Late goals from Idris El Mizouni and Tyreeq Bakinson earned Orient a hugely important three points as they bounced back from a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers a week earlier.

Wellens will be hoping his side can build on that victory and he does have some dangerous attacking options at his disposal, with Aaron Connolly and Dom Ballard both having scored six league goals so far this season.

Orient also have a strong record at home this season, having won their last five at Brisbane Road across all competitions, while Blackpool have managed just one win and suffered seven losses on the road.

Blackpool appeared to have turned a corner after sacking Steve Bruce in October with the club bottom of the league.

After a 1-0 defeat to Stockport in caretaker boss Stephen Dobbie’s first game in charge, Blackpool went on an unbeaten run across all competitions that included four wins and one draw.

Three of those wins came under new manager Evatt, including a notable 3-1 victory against promotion-chasing Cardiff City.

However, back-to-back defeats to Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Trophy and Burton Albion in the league are a concern and Evatt has warned it will take time for him to transform Blackpool into a consistent threat.

Leyton Orient League One form:

L W L W L W

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

L W W W L W

Blackpool League One form:

L L D W W L

Blackpool form (all competitions):

D W W W L L

Team News

Evatt has bemoaned the number of injuries Blackpool are currently dealing with after goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell suffered a back issue while away on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Josh Bowler, Niall Ennis, James Husband, Danny Imray, Albie Morgan and Dale Taylor also remain sidelined, while defender Olly Casey is a doubt after picking up a knock against Burton.

Hayden Coulson looks set to return to the starting lineup after missing the Burton game and he is expected to replace Zac Ashworth on the left.

Orient, meanwhile, are without defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green after he suffered a season-ending ACL injury last month.

Winger Theo Archibald recently signed a new contract as he closes in on his return from an ACL injury that has kept him sidelined since February 2024, but he is not in contention to face Blackpool.

Bakinson could be rewarded for his goal against Exeter with a start and the 27-year-old could partner fellow goalscorer El Mizouni in midfield.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Cahill; Craig, Simpson, Happe, Adaramola; Bakinson, El Mizouni; Mitchell, Wellens, Connolly; Ballard

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Ravizzoli; Casey, Horsfall, Ihiekwe; Hamilton, Honeyman, Evans, Brown, Coulson; Bloxham, Fletcher

We say: Leyton Orient 1-0 Blackpool

Blackpool are a team in transition under Evatt and their poor away form coupled with Orient’s strong record at home means we are backing the hosts to emerge victorious.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



