Crystal Palace vs. Man City: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Dec 2025 08:45

Manchester City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games when they travel to Crystal Palace for their latest Premier League fixture.

The two teams meet for the first time since the Eagles claimed a historic 1-0 triumph over the Citizens to win the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in May of last season.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Man City kick off?

Crystal Palace vs. Man City will kick off at 14:00 UK time on Sunday.

This Premier League fixture is one of four taking place at the same time, along with the Tyne-Wear derby between Sunderland and Newcastle United.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Man City being played?

This Premier League match will take place at Crystal Palace's home stadium Selhurst Park, which holds a capacity of 25,486 spectators.

Man City came from behind twice to rescue a 2-2 draw in their last visit to the Eagles in December 2024, with Rico Lewis scoring the decisive equaliser in the 68th minute.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

Crystal Palace vs. Man City will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Premier League is available on channel 402 for Sky customers, 405 for Virgin Media subscribers and 402 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Crystal Palace and Man City.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Crystal Palace vs. Man City will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10:35 on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Crystal Palace and Man City?

At the time of writing, Crystal Palace are preparing to face Shelbourne in the Conference League, having previously won their last two Premier League games against Burnley and Fulham.

Sitting fourth in the table, the Eagles have accumulated 26 points from their opening 15 matches, which is their best-ever return at this stage of a top-flight season and has made them strong contenders for Champions League qualification.

Oliver Glasner’s side must end a seven-game winless run against Man City in the Premier League if they wish to consolidate their place in the top four and avoid losing a fourth top-flight match this term.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s men are in high spirits after winning each of their last four matches in all tournaments, most recently beating Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu in Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

Sitting second in the Premier League table and just two points behind leader Arsenal, the Citizens will endeavour to keep within touching distance of the Gunners and build on their positive domestic form after getting the better of Leeds, Fulham and Sunderland in their last three league games.