Crystal Palace lineup vs. Shelbourne: Predicted XI for Conference League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Dec 2025 20:05 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 23:35

Crystal Palace are set to be without six players for Thursday’s Conference League clash with Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium.

Daniel Munoz missed the Eagles’ 2-1 Premier League win at Fulham last Sunday due to a knee injury and head coach Oliver Glasner is hopeful that the right wing-back can return against Manchester City this weekend, suggesting that an appearance against Shelbourne is not on the cards.

Ismaila Sarr is also set to miss out as he continues to recover from an ankle injury before leaving for Africa Cup of Nations duty with Senegal, while Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Rio Cardines (groin) and Chadi Riad (knee/fitness) remain sidelined.

Glasner is expected to freshen up his team in at least a couple of positions, but goalkeeper Dean Henderson is set to retain his spot between the sticks, while captain Marc Guehi - the match-winner against Fulham - and Maxence Lacroix are poised to continue at centre-back.

Both Guehi and Lacroix could be joined in the back three by Jaydee Canvot, which would therefore see Chris Richards make way from the first XI, while Nathaniel Clyne and Borna Sosa could be chosen to start as wing-backs.

Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma are both in contention to earn recalls in centre-midfield at the expense of Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada, while Justin Devenny will be pushing to start in an advanced role alongside Yeremy Pino.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored a team-high nine goals in all competitions this season, but he is yet to make the net ripple in four Conference League matches and Glasner may opt to hand Eddie Nketiah - who scored in the win at Fulham - a start as the central striker in Dublin.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Devenny, Pino; Nketiah