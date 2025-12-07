Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Marc Guehi fuels Oliver Glasner’s Champions League hopes

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Dec 2025 16:21 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 18:40

Crystal Palace's 2-1 win against Fulham on Sunday at Craven Cottage in the Premier League fuelled hopes that the club can qualify for the Champions League.

The visitors found themselves ahead on the 20th-minute mark, when Eddie Nketiah drove inside from the left of the penalty box before finishing low into the right corner.

Harry Wilson drew the Cottagers level before half time after quick combination play on the edge of the box led to a first-time finish with the tip of his foot.

Emile Smith Rowe thought he had given Fulham the lead in the second half, but Samuel Chukwueze strayed into an offside position in buildup to the goal.

The marginal offside call proved decisive, as Palace captain Marc Guhei would score from a corner in the 87th minute, giving the visitors all three points.

Fulham end the weekend in 15th place with 17 points, while Palace are fourth with 26 points, four from second-placed Manchester City.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Action Plus

Marco Silva is Fulham's biggest asset, and he must be frustrated that his work at the club has not been rewarded by the backing he deserves in the transfer market.

The Cottagers may be facing a relegation battle, but having played well against both Manchester City and Crystal Palace, the head coach has proven that he is still able to get the most from an ageing squad, though results have worryingly not matched performances.

As for Palace, their rise up the table is made more remarkable when considering they are dealing with the impact of a first ever European campaign.

Oliver Glasner has shown that he is among the best managers in the division, though it will concern fans that they could face the prospect of losing him, as well as star players such as Marc Guehi in the summer.

FULHAM VS. CRYSTAL PALACE HIGHLIGHTS

Eddie Nketiah goal vs. Fulham (20th min, Fulham 0-1 Crystal Palace)

Eddie Nketiah finishes off a well-worked Crystal Palace move with a powerful strike to put them in front ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zb1QrcXj26 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 7, 2025

Adam Wharton disguises his first-time pass into the box, where Eddie Nketiah latches onto the ball and drives centrally from the left, before placing his effort into the bottom-right corner.

Excellent pass, excellent finish!

Harry Wilson goal vs. Crystal Palace (38th min, Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace)

Harry Wilson only scores bangers!



The Welshman strikes for Fulham, who go into the half-time break level ? pic.twitter.com/zVCUOJcgsm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 7, 2025

Harry Wilson plays a one-two with Raul Jimenez on the edge of the box, and the winger finds himself facing goal before poking a first-time finish high into the left side of the net.

What a finish!

56th min: Emile Smith Rowe (Fulham) goal ruled out

#FULCRY – 54’ VAR OVERTURN



VAR checked the referee’s call of goal – and established that Chukwueze was in an offside position in the build-up and recommended that the goal was disallowed. pic.twitter.com/V7yyGFu3bY — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) December 7, 2025

Emile Smith Rowe manages to tap home from close range after the ball had struck the bar, but teammate Samuel Chukwueze was offside when he played his cross into the box, and VAR rules the goal out.

No goal!

Marc Guehi goal vs. Fulham (87th min, Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace)

Marc Guehi rises highest to head home the goal that may have won the game for Crystal Palace ? pic.twitter.com/c5RZSLaFEY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 7, 2025

Yeremy Pino swings in a corner from the left and plants the ball on top of the head of Marc Guehi, who directs the delivery across his body and past Bernd Leno at the near post.

Palace win the game!

MAN OF THE MATCH - ADAM WHARTON

© Imago / Sportimage

Palace may not always play on the front foot, but Adam Wharton is almost always at the centre of everything positive the Eagles do in possession.

The midfielder was instrumental in the buildup to his side's first goal with a reverse pass to Nketiah, and he ended the match with the highest passing accuracy of any player to have started for either team (95%).

FULHAM VS. CRYSTAL PALACE MATCH STATS

Possession: Fulham 63%-37% Crystal Palace

Shots: Fulham 12-11 Crystal Palace

Shots on target: Fulham 4-5 Crystal Palace

Corners: Fulham 5-8 Crystal Palace

Fouls: Fulham 6-4 Crystal Palace

BEST STATS

Crystal Palace have won more away games (5) and taken more points (16) away from home than any other side in the Premier League this season.



Another three points on the road for the Eagles. ? pic.twitter.com/8oN4wn89XZ — Squawka (@Squawka) December 7, 2025

Yéremy Pino created more chances than any other player against Fulham (3).



And he provided the assist for Marc Guehi's late winner. ?️ #FULCRY pic.twitter.com/UqJBkDOb87 — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 7, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Fulham face two away trips next, the first of which will come against Burnley next Saturday, and the second coming against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup four days later.

Palace will face an away test in the Europa League against Shelbourne on Thursday, before hosting Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.