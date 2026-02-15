Sunday's FA Cup predictions and previews including Arsenal vs. Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City vs. Leeds United

By Matt Law | 15 Feb 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 15 Feb 2026 00:00

There are five FA Cup fourth-round matches on Sunday, with the standout fixture seeing Premier League leaders Arsenal hosting Wigan Athletic.

Elsewhere, Leeds United head to Birmingham City, Grimsby Town welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sunderland head to Oxford United, and Stoke City host Fulham.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Sunday's FA Cup fixtures.

© Imago / Every Second Media

The current champions of League One and the Championship clash at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Sunday afternoon, when Birmingham City and Leeds United meet in the FA Cup.

Blues are coming into this fixture following a West Midlands derby draw earlier in the week, whilst the Whites enjoyed a memorable outing in West London.

We say: Birmingham 2-3 Leeds United

As shown by their FA Cup clash with Newcastle United last year, Birmingham have the ability to go toe-to-toe with Premier League opposition at St Andrew's.

We are expecting an open affair on Sunday afternoon, when Leeds' top-flight quality should give them an attacking edge.

> Click here to read our full preview for Birmingham vs. Leeds, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / News Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers make the trip to Blundell Park to face Grimsby Town in the FA Cup fourth round looking to ensure that their 2025-26 campaign does not end in a damp squib.

At a time when the visitors sit 18 points adrift of safety in the Premier League table, Grimsby are eighth in the League Two table after a prolonged unbeaten run.

We say: Grimsby 1-2 Wolves

Given Grimsby's extended unbeaten run, Wolves will be fearful of exposing themselves to further ridicule through a major cup upset. However, with Edwards expected to name a strong XI, we feel that the Premier League outfit should have enough quality to edge their way into the fifth round.

> Click here to read our full preview for Grimsby vs. Wolves, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Premier League outfit Sunderland will travel to the Kassam Stadium for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Oxford United.

The U's required penalties to beat MK Dons in the third round, while the Black Cats prevailed in a shootout against fellow top-flight side Everton.

We say: Oxford 0-2 Sunderland

While Le Bris is set to make changes to his lineup, his team will still possess a signicant amount of quality all over the pitch, and we believe the visitors will claim a comfortable victory against an Oxford side low on confidence following a poor run of form.

> Click here to read our full preview for Oxford vs. Sunderland, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Championship side Stoke City welcome Premier League outfit Fulham to the bet365 Stadium this weekend, as both sides take a break from league action and turn their attention to their FA Cup fourth-round clash.

Wins have been hard to come by for both sides in recent weeks, with the Potters suffering a late 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic in midweek while the Cottagers were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Manchester City.

We say: Stoke 1-3 Fulham

Both teams are on a poor run of games, and they will be hoping cup action can change their fortunes around. We expect Premier League Fulham to have too much quality on the day and advance to the next stage of the FA Cup with ease.

> Click here to read our full preview for Stoke vs. Fulham, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Every Second Media

In a repeat of a memorable 2013-14 semi-final, Arsenal and Wigan Athletic reunite for the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners cruised past Portsmouth 4-1 in their third-round opener, while the Latics stunned Preston North End 1-0 last time out to earn a date with the Premier League leaders.

We say: Arsenal 4-0 Wigan

Back at home, facing an out-of-sorts Wigan side and boasting plenty of fresh, fearsome legs, Sunday's match should be a stroll for the Gunners.

The FA Cup has been a cursed competition for the record winners in recent years, but they will surely end their fifth-round hoodoo with minimal fuss.

> Click here to read our full preview for Arsenal vs. Wigan, including team news and predicted lineups