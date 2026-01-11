Portsmouth 1-4 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Gabriel Martinelli hits hat-trick in FA Cup third round

By Anthony Nolan | 11 Jan 2026 16:06 , Last updated: 11 Jan 2026 16:49

Premier League leaders Arsenal survived an early scare to come from behind and beat Portsmouth 4-1 at Fratton Park on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta made wholesale changes for this clash, expecting a relatively straightforward victory after their 0-0 draw with Liverpool in midweek.

However, when John Mousinho's side took the lead within three minutes - courtesy of Colby Bishop - it seemed as though that expectation was misplaced, but an own goal from Andre Dozzell moments later snuffed out the hosts' spark.

Visiting winger Gabriel Martinelli soon followed up by putting Arsenal ahead with yet another header from a corner, but Pompey remained hopeful after Noni Madueke missed a penalty late in the first half.

Unfortunately for the Championship club, Martinelli doubled the Londoners' lead shortly after the restart, getting on the end of a great cross from Gabriel Jesus after a quick free kick set the former Manchester City man away on the right flank.

Yet another corner led to a simple fourth for Arsenal, and third for the Gunners' number 11, sealing Arteta's side's place in the fourth round with a comfortable win on the road.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Focus Images

Portsmouth will be kicking themselves that they were only able to hold onto the lead for five minutes, not to mention that the equaliser was self-inflicted.

To make matters worse, all of Arsenal's goals came from set-pieces that boss Mousinho is sure to be analysing to correct Pompey's errors.

As for the Gunners, they will be pleased that their set-pieces continue to be effective, with three corners and a quick free kick leading to the visitors' four goals on Sunday.

Individually, Martinelli conjured his first hat-trick for Arsenal to turn the game on its head, and the winger will be hoping that his performance can garner positive attention following his headline-grabbing, unsavoury behaviour towards Conor Bradley in midweek.

PORTSMOUTH VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Colby Bishop goal vs. Arsenal (3rd min, Portsmouth 1-0 Arsenal)

"Portsmouth take the lead against the best team in the land!" ?



Fratton Park erupts as Colby Bishop gives the home side the lead against Arsenal!



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/TCePFhVMS0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 11, 2026

Portsmouth work the ball down the left flank, from where a low cross is played in towards Conor Chaplin.

The attacking midfielder sees his first-time strike saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga, but his stop falls to Bishop for a tap in from close range.

Andre Dozzell own goal vs. Portsmouth (8th min, Portsmouth 1-1 Arsenal)

Portsmouth's early lead evaporates in five minutes ?‍?️



Christian Nørgaard gets Arsenal back on level terms from the first corner of the game.



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/PomuFkKfUF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 11, 2026

Eberechi Eze swings a corner in from the left, and after the flick on skims a series of Pompey heads, Luke Le Roux tries to clear on the line only to ricochet the ball off Dozzell and over the line.

Gabriel Martinelli goal vs. Portsmouth (25th min, Portsmouth 1-2 Arsenal)

Another corner, another Arsenal goal ?‍?



The set-piece specialists do it again and have turned things around against Portsmouth through Gabriel Martinelli.



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/AfqJB8goyG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 11, 2026

Another corner - this time from Madueke - is curled in from the right, and finds Martinelli at the near post, where the Brazilian heads beyond outrushing goalkeeper Josef Bursik.

43rd min: Noni Madueke (Arsenal) missed penalty

Noni Madueke sends the keeper the wrong way... but misses the target entirely from the penalty spot ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/LsFFVP74ER — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 11, 2026

Madueke's stuttered run-up catches Bursik out, but while the forward sends the shot-stopper to the left, he also sends the ball wide of the right-hand post.

Gabriel Martinelli goal vs. Portsmouth (53rd min, Portsmouth 1-3 Arsenal)

A quickly taken free kick; Gabriel Martinelli has a second, and Arsenal have a third ?



Portsmouth have a mountain to climb in the remainder of the second half.



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/GUvlLYDmiJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 11, 2026

Madueke dribbles infield and is fouled by Chaplin. While Portsmouth are expecting a long free kick to be launched into the box, Arsenal take it quickly, playing the ball out to Jesus on the right wing.

The Gunners' number nine then delivers a brilliant cross along the ground for Martinelli to tap in at the back post.

Gabriel Martinelli goal vs. Portsmouth (72nd min, Portsmouth 1-4 Arsenal)

Gabrielli Martinelli grabs his fist Arsenal hat-trick ?



Portsmouth just can't contain the Premier League leaders from set-pieces!



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/kISAmjuD8F — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 11, 2026

Almost a replica of the goal that put Arsenal in front, Madueke swings a corner in from the right for Martinelli to complete his hat-trick with a header at the near post.

MAN OF THE MATCH - GABRIEL MARTINELLI

© Imago / Colorsport

The Arsenal winger has registered just one goal in the Premier League this term, but he was the difference maker against Portsmouth, netting three times that tally on Sunday.

Martinelli headed home two Madueke corners and finished off a fine cross from Jesus to seal the Gunners' spot in the fourth round.

PORTSMOUTH VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Portsmouth 39%-61% Arsenal

Shots: Portsmouth 13-15 Arsenal

Shots on target: Portsmouth 5-4 Arsenal

Corners: Portsmouth 6-8 Arsenal

Fouls: Portsmouth 16-9 Arsenal

BEST STATS

Gabriel Martinelli has scored his first ever hat-trick for Arsenal in what is his 249th appearance for the club.



◉ 25' ⚽️

◉ 51' ⚽️

◉ 72' ⚽️



It's also the first time he's ever scored two headers in a single game for the Gunners. ? pic.twitter.com/6oqYOyI8mK — Squawka (@Squawka) January 11, 2026

9 - Arsenal have won nine of their 10 matches in cup competitions this season (D1), including all five away from home. They have netted 26 goals and only conceded three times across the 10 matches. Travels. pic.twitter.com/dpiuQy075O — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 11, 2026

3 - This is the third time this season that Arsenal have scored 2+ goals from corners in a match; more than any other Premier League side.



2 v Leeds (August)

2 v Newcastle (September)

2 v Portsmouth today



Groundhog. pic.twitter.com/Ao2j517oOu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 11, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Portsmouth will travel to take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Saturday, while Arsenal will head to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.