Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'top option' for playmaking defender ahead of summer window

By Carter White | 27 Feb 2026 13:14

Leeds United have reportedly emerged as a top potential destination of FC Utrecht defender Souffian El Karouani.

Daniel Farke's side have made an impressive transition into the top table of English football this season.

Leeds have adapted to life in the Premier League, switching to a back-five formation in November, boosting their results.

At the time of writing, the Whites are six points clear of the relegation zone, staying away from the bottom three.

A difficult assignment is next up for the Yorkshire club, though, as Manchester City visit on Saturday night.

© Imago / Focus Images

Leeds a 'top option' for El Karouani

According to AfricaFoot, Leeds are looking to sign a particula left-sided defender ahead of the summer window.

The report claims that the Elland Road club are interested in securing the services of Utrecht star El Karouani.

It is understood that the 25-year-old is unlikely to extend his stay at the Dutch side past June, when his current deal expires.

That opens the door for potential suitors to swoop in for a free transfer, with Farke's side mentioned as an interested party.

There are also a host of other European clubs keen on El Karouani, including Premier League side West Ham United.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The Eredivisie assist king

Despite operating in a defensive role at left-back, El Karouani has managed to rack up 12 goal contributions in 22 Eredivisie matches this term.

The Morrocan is a playmaking force on the flanks for Utrecht, certainly deserving of a switch to a big European league.

In all competitions, El Karouani has provided 16 assists for teammates, including six in the Europa League.