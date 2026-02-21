Preview: FC Utrecht vs PEC Zwolle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Feb 2026 12:27

In a clash that will have ramifications on the race for survival and the battle for Europe in the Eredivisie, FC Utrecht will welcome PEC Zwolle to Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday.

The hosts are 10th with 30 points and are one point and two places from the final Conference League playoff spot, whereas the visitors are 12th with 26 points, seven points ahead of the 16th-placed relegation playoff place.

Match preview

Utrecht emerged as 2-1 victors against Groningen on Valentine's Day, though while they prevented their opponents from creating any big chances and limited them to just two shots on target, they only won thanks to Jesper Karlsson's 91st-minute winner.

Three points on Sunday is likely to put the club above eighth-placed Heerenveen, who are set to play first-placed PSV Eindhoven on Saturday, while ninth-placed Groningen will take on seventh-placed FC Twente.

Boss Ron Jans will know the importance of taking advantage of the fact their rivals are likely to drop points, but though his team have won their last two games, they lost seven and drew one of their prior eight outings.

Though Utreg netted as many goals (five) in their two triumphs as they had in their previous seven matches, they have now failed to keep a clean sheet in 17 consecutive games.

Stadion Galgenwaard has been no safe haven for Utrecht, who are winless in seven fixtures at the ground, and a loss on Sunday would extend their losing streak at home to seven matches.

Zwolle were defeated 4-2 by Heerenveen on February 15, conceding at least two goals for the third time in four games.

In the reverse fixture in August 2025, the visitors lost 2-0 against Utrecht, failing for the fourth time in a row to beat their opponents.

Head coach Henry van der Vegt has overseen three losses in his past four Eredivisie matches in charge, with his side winning once in that period.

Blauwvingers have scored in each of their last 15 contests, and they managed to net at least two goals on eight occasions in that stretch.

Zwolle's record on the road is poor considering that have failed to get the better of their opponents in any of their seven most recent fixtures away from home, succumbing to loss five times.

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

L

L

D

L

W

W

FC Utrecht form (all competitions):

L

L

D

L

W

W

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

D

W

L

W

L

L

Team News

Utrecht striker Sebastien Haller has a chance to feature on Sunday, but his rib injury makes his inclusion up front doubtful.

If the number nine is not ready for a start, then Artem Stepanov is a likely candidate to lead the line, supported by number 10 Dani de Wit.

Central defenders Matisse Didden and Mike van der Hoorn could be stationed behind a double pivot consisting of Oualid Agougil and Gjivai Zechiel.

Zwolle midfielder Jamiro Monteiro was not able to start last time out, but his fitness issues will almost certainly have cleared up by Sunday, and he will be hopeful playing some part.

Ryan Thomas has started 20 league games for the club this season, and he is set to be paired with Monteiro in a double pivot, and the duo will be asked to support centre-forward Koen Kostons.

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Vesterlund, Didden, Van der Hoorn, El Karouani; Agougil, Zechiel; Alarcon, De Wit, Cathline; Stepanov

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

De Graaff; Gooijer, MacNulty, Velthuis, Floranus; Monteiro, Thomas; Shoretire, Oosting, Namli; Kostons

We say: FC Utrecht 1-1 PEC Zwolle

While Utretch's record against Zwolle has been strong in recent seasons, their performances at home have been poor for some time.

Zwolle's away form has also been subpar, so perhaps the most likely outcome on Sunday is a stalemate, though a draw does little for either side's respective ambitions.

