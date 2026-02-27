Preview: FC Utrecht vs AZ Alkmaar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 27 Feb 2026 11:23 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 11:31

Fresh from keeping their European journey alive with a crucial midweek win, AZ Alkmaar return to domestic action on Sunday as they travel to Stadion Galgenwaard to face FC Utrecht.

Just over four months after a 4-1 triumph in the reverse fixture, the away side are now targeting their first league double over their hosts since the 2008-09 campaign.

Match preview

Utrecht failed to win any of their eight group-stage matches on their return to European football after a 15-year absence and bowed out early as a result. However, De Domstedelingen remain determined to secure an immediate return to the continental stage next season.

Ron Jans’s side went eight matches without a win across all competitions between December 21 and February 8 - a run that saw them exit both the Europa League and KNVB Beker, leaving just league commitments to focus on.

Back-to-back wins over NEC and Groningen in their next two outings lifted spirits at Utrecht, who were denied a third straight win by Thijs Oosting's 79th-minute equaliser against PEC Zwolle last time out, but the mood remains positive.

Clinging to the final European spot only on goal difference ahead of Groningen and Heerenveen, Utrecht could find themselves as low as 10th in the Eredivisie table by kick-off on Sunday, heightening the importance of a win.

They were unbeaten in six straight meetings with AZ prior to October’s 4-1 loss, and while that suggests a positive result this weekend would not be a surprise, the home side are winless in eight straight matches in front of their fans, six of which have ended in defeat.

© Imago / ANP

Staring down the barrel of elimination from the Conference League after a first-leg defeat to Armenian outfit Noah in the knockout play-offs, AZ rallied on Thursday to claim a 4-0 second-leg victory and progress into the last 16.

Consequently, Leeroy Echteld's men are the only Dutch team still in Europe this term, although their domestic campaign has not gone as smoothly as they would have hoped, especially after a blistering start which saw them win seven and draw three of their first 11 league matches.

A 3-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday saw De Kaasboeren win consecutive Eredivisie outings for the first time since early November, keeping them fifth in the standings with 39 points, eight clear of Utrecht, who are three places below.

Unlike this weekend's opponents, AZ have an alternative route to continental qualification next season, as they remain in the hunt for KNVB Beker glory with a semi-final clash against Telstar in March.

Still, Sunday's visitors will be keen to showcase their European credentials in the second of four matches in five gameweeks against teams currently in the top half.

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

L

D

L

W

W

D

FC Utrecht form (all competitions):

L

D

L

W

W

D

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

D

W

L

D

W

W

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

W

D

W

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago

With Siebe Horemans (calf), Mike Eerdhuijzen (thigh), and Niklas Vesterlund (groin) all unfit to feature, Utrecht are a bit short of options in defence.

At the other end of the pitch, Victor Jensen (knee) is also out of contention, while Zidane Iqbal is still unavailable.

Racking up two goals and an assist in five games so far, Angel Alarcon has made an immediate impact for the home side since joining on loan from Porto and is one to keep an eye on here.

AZ duo Denso Kasius and Jordy Clasie are both out with ankle injuries, although the former is drawing increasingly closer to a return to action.

Seiya Maikuma will miss a fifth consecutive game and is set to be joined on the sidelines by Mateo Chavez Garcia, who was forced off late with an injury in Thursday’s win over Noah.

Sven Mijnans’s brace in the aforementioned match took his tally to 14 goals in what is now the highest-scoring season of his career.

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; El Karouani, Van der Hoorn, Didden, Agougil; Engwanda, Zechiel; Alarcon, De Wit, Cathline; Stepanov

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; De Wit, Van Duijl, Penetra, Dijkstra; Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Smit; Sadiq, Parrott, Daal

We say: FC Utrecht 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

Only one of the last 10 meetings between Sunday’s opponents has ended without both teams scoring, so another open and end-to-end contest is expected this weekend.

That said, we are backing the visitors to scrape a narrow victory in the end.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.