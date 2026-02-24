Tuesday's Championship predictions and previews including Middlesbrough vs. Leicester, Wrexham vs. Portsmouth

By Carter White | 24 Feb 2026 00:20 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 00:20

Today's Championship predictions include Middlesbrough's hosting of relegation-threatened Leicester City, while promotion hopefuls Wrexham clash with a rejuvenated Portsmouth outfit in North Wales.

With both ends of the table affected by this one, it is a hard to call. We expect both sides to get the better of their defences but with the points ultimately being shared on the night.

Derby take pride in their ability to shut out sides under Eustace, and he will look to do this once again on the road. The visitors should be able to achieve this while having enough to edge the game when they do create a chance to secure the win.

We say: Middlesbrough 2-0 Leicester City

With the stakes getting bigger for both clubs, we expect a few nerves to be on show at the Riverside Stadium. Nevertheless, despite their blip on Saturday, Boro should have enough quality to come through this encounter with maximum points.

Swansea enter this game in better form than the visitors, and this should give them the confidence to get the three points. The sucker blow of conceding in death against Blackburn at the weekend for Preston may impact their approach as they look to go on the front foot, but the Swans should be able to capitalise on the space that should be left behind the visitors’ defence.

Although Watford feel very much on the up under Still, they are facing opponents with one of the best squads in the Championship. Ipswich's ability to rotate may prove key here, leading us to predict a hard-fought triumph for the Tractor Boys.

Only wins will do for Ramsay if he is to start to win over the West Brom fanbase, and this is the kind of game that could make or break his reign. However, Charlton have impressed of late, leading us to predict that West Brom's best hope might be salvaging a last-gasp draw.

We say: Wrexham 2-2 Portsmouth

Despite being at opposite ends of the table, these two come into this one in similar form. With that in mind, we expect this to be a closely fought affair with the points being shared on the night.

Southampton and QPR have put in some fine performances recently, with the Saints staging a dramatic comeback not too long ago against Leicester City, while the London side impressed against Hull. This should be a game of free-flowing football which sees them end level.

