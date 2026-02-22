Preview: Swansea City vs Preston North End - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 22 Feb 2026 21:06

Swansea City welcome Preston North End to south Wales this Tuesday night, with both sides aiming to keep their Championship playoff hopes alive.

The hosts come into this fixture off the back of a 1-0 victory over Bristol City, while the visitors lost in their Lancashire derby on Friday away at Blackburn Rovers.

Match preview

Swansea come into this game currently occupying 15th in the division, but they are only six points off Wrexham, who are sat sixth and occupying the final playoff position.

Now is the time to find form as we start to near the end of the campaign, as there are only 13 matches left for them to play in the league this season, and despite their mid-table position in the league, it is feasible for them to still qualify for the playoffs.

The Swans will be confident that they can make it two league wins in a row after their 1-0 victory over Bristol City due to their fine home record against the visitors this Tuesday evening.

Swansea have lost just one of their last 23 home league games against Preston, and they have won 10 of their last 11 in the Swansea.com Stadium.

Vitor Matos’s side will take confidence from their fine midweek record, as the club have won five of their last eight midweek games, winning the last three.

Preston have struggled for form in their last five league games, as they have only managed to secure one win in this period, and this has dented their playoff ambitions.

The club currently sit 10th in the Championship, but they are only three points behind Wrexham in sixth and will be confident they can turn things around, starting with a win in this fixture.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side could make history with a victory in this game; their 2-1 triumph in November means they can secure a league double over Swansea for the first time since the 1933-34 season.

Preston have had a mixed experience when travelling to Wales for a fixture, as they have won two and lost two in their last four visits; however, they may take confidence from the fact it is as many wins as they managed to secure in their last 22 fixtures in the Celtic nation.

Fans of the Lancashire club may be concerned about their record in midweek league fixtures, as Preston have only managed two wins in their last 12, but one of those was the reverse fixture against Swansea this season.

Swansea City Championship form:

W L W W L W

Preston North End Championship form:

L L D W D L

Team News

Swansea managed to manoeuvre their way past Bristol City without any injuries, along with the three points to keep their playoff ambitions alive.

However, they will remain without Adam Idah, who is suffering from a hamstring injury, while Zeidane Inoussa is also ruled out.

Irish international Idah may be missing, but the impact of Zan Vipotnik has been irreplaceable for Swansea this season. The striker is the club's top scorer with 16 goals, with no other player managing more in the league in 2025-26, nine of which have been the critical first of the match.

Preston are set to be without Daniel Iversen, Robbie Brady and Brad Potts due to injury for this match.

Thierry Small may find himself starting from the off for this fixture, after he found the net in the reverse fixture along with Milutin Osmajic as they helped the Lilywhites earn a 2-1 victory over the Swans.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Galbraith, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Fulton; Widell, Goncalo Franco, Cullen, Eom Ji-Sung; Vipotnik

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Cornell; Gibson, Storey, Hughes; Valentin, McCann, Whiteman, Devine, Small; Dobbin, Osmajic

We say: Swansea City 2-1 Preston North End

Swansea enter this game in better form than the visitors, and this should give them the confidence to get the three points. The sucker blow of conceding in death against Blackburn at the weekend for Preston may impact their approach as they look to go on the front foot, but the Swans should be able to capitalise on the space that should be left behind the visitors’ defence.

