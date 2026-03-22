Man City Player Ratings: Nico O’Reilly stars, Erling Haaland struggles in EFL Cup win over Arsenal

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Mar 2026 19:00 , Last updated: 22 Mar 2026 19:13

Manchester City have been crowned EFL Cup champions after beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 2-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After a cagey first half between the top-two teams in England, Pep Guardiola’s men produced a superb second-half display and Nico O’Reilly stole the headlines with two second-half headers.

Man City are celebrating the ninth EFL Cup triumph in their history, while they have also crushed the Gunners’ hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple this season.

As Citizens supporters celebrate long into the night, Sports Mole provides player ratings for Man City following their EFL Cup final triumph against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

© Imago / ac

GOALKEEPER

James Trafford - 8/10

Guardiola has consistently stuck with his ‘cup’ goalkeepers in major finals, and Trafford showed early doors why he deserves the Catalan’s trust. The 23-year-old, who replaced Gianluigi Donnarumma, made three important back-to-back saves early in the first half to deny Kai Havertz and Saka twice, and he went on to producing a composed display between the sticks.

DEFENCE

Matheus Nunes – 7/10

The Portuguese set up O’Reilly’s second goal with a pinpoint cross from the right flank and had few problems dealing with either Leandro Trossard, Piero Hincapie or Riccardo Calafiori from his right-back position. A solid performance.

Abdukodir Khusanov – 6/10

Khusanov was tested early doors by the physicality of Viktor Gyokeres and his direct runs in behind. He was also booked for a strong foul through the back of the Swede. However, he made some important blocks and headed clearances after the break.

Nathan Ake – 7/10

Due to the injury absence of Ruben Dias, Ake stepped in the left centre-back position and enjoyed a solid performance at the heart of the defence. Made a key first-half tackle inside the area, taking advantage of a heavy touch from Gyokeres.

Nico O’Reilly – 9/10

The star of the show! Preferred at left-back to Rayan Ait-Nouri, O’Reilly barely put a foot wrong and stepped up on the big stage to scored two headed goals to write his name into the history books. This 20-year-old is special!

MIDFIELD

Rodri – 6/10

A few lapses in concentration in midfield and poor control in certain moments, which is so unlike him. Usually Man City’s midfield metronome, Rodri was unable to truly dictate play as he would have liked to on the Wembley turf, albeit having a little more joy after the break.

Bernardo Silva – 7/10

Man City’s captain covered so much ground, was not afraid to throw his body about and snap into challenges. He was up for the battle at Wembley and went on to lift the trophy!

Rayan Cherki – 7/10

Tasked with providing that creative spark in the number 10 role, Cherki took his time to get going in this game, but he was the man to set up O’Reilly’s first with a smart dinked cross that was fortunately fumbled by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

ATTACK

Antoine Semenyo – 8/10

Man City’s most willing forward on the night. Semenyo gave Hincapie a hard time down City’s right and was their chief creator in the first half. His physicality and ball retention was helpful for Guardiola’s side in the middle of the pitch and final third.

Erling Haaland - 5/10

No goals in seven appearances now for Man City’s striker at Wembley. Haaland lost the vast majority of his duels with Arsenal defender William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, and the Norwegian was unable to register a single attempt on goal. Not his best night, but he will not care one jot after lifting the trophy!

Jeremey Doku – 7/10

Lively as always. Doku tested Ben White on several occasions, not winning all of his one-on-one battles, but he got himself in lots of good positions to get a cross into the danger zone or pass to a teammate on the edge.

SUBSTITUTES

Phil Foden – N/A

The England international came on in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.