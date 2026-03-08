Preview: Portsmouth vs Swansea City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 08 Mar 2026 19:05 , Last updated: 08 Mar 2026 19:57

Portsmouth will be looking to end a three-game winless run when they welcome Swansea City to Fratton Park on Tuesday.

The Swans, meanwhile, are targeting back-to-back victories after recording a 2-0 home victory over Stoke City.

Match preview

Portsmouth have taken just one point from three matches since recording back-to-back away victories over Charlton Athletic and Millwall.

After losing two on the bounce to Wrexham and Hull City, Pompey looked set to return to winning ways when Connor Ogilvie broke the deadlock in the 84th minute of Saturday's meeting with relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

However, Portsmouth failed to see out the nervy final moments, conceding a 93rd-minute equaliser to leave manager John Mousinho "absolutely furious" with his side's poor game management.

As a result of the 1-1 draw, the south coast side have moved onto 40 points from 35 matches, keeping them five points clear of the drop zone ahead of consecutive home fixtures against Swansea and Derby County.

Portsmouth would love nothing more than a repeat of their most recent home game against Swansea in January 2025, when they scored four goals without reply in a one-sided affair.

The first goal could be key to Portsmouth's hopes of a positive result, given the fact they have avoided defeat in all seven home league games in which they have opened the scoring this term.

In contrast to their opponents, Vitor Matos's side will head into the midweek fixture after taking advantage of Sorba Thomas's 36th-minute red card to take all three points from Saturday's contest.

Zan Vipotnik found the breakthrough in the closing stages of the second half, before substitute Liam Cullen netted his second goal in three games to seal a victory that extended Swansea's unbeaten home run to 10 matches.

While only two teams have collected more points at home this season, Swansea's playoff ambitions have been hampered by their poor away record, mustering just 14 points from their 17 road trips.

In fact, the 14th-placed side have lost nine of their previous 11 away matches, including their last two against Derby County and Ipswich Town.

The Swans, who are eight points adrift of the top six, drew a blank in both of those defeats and have failed to score in seven Championship away games this term.

If they can pull off their fifth away league win of the season on Tuesday, it would represent their first EFL victory at Fratton Park since prevailing by a 3-1 scoreline in the second tier in September 1959.

Portsmouth Championship form:

L W W L L D

Swansea City Championship form:

W L W D L W

Team News

Portsmouth are continuing to contend with a lengthy injury list, which includes Josh Knight, Aji Alese, Andre Dozzell, Mark Kosznovszky, Franco Umeh, Thomas Waddingham, Josh Murphy and Keshi Anderson.

John Swift also remains a doubt for the home fixture, having missed the last two matches with a minor hamstring issue.

Defender Regan Poole will be hoping to shake off the ankle injury that forced him off in the 67th minute against Blackburn.

As for the visitors, they remain without the attacking duo of Zeidane Inoussa and Adam Idah due to back and hamstring injuries respectively.

Gustavo Nunes could come into Matos’s thinking if he decides to freshen up his attack for Tuesday’s away trip.

The Championship’s leading scorer, Vipotnik, will continue to lead the line, having scored 17 goals in 34 league appearances this term.

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Schmid; Devlin, Poole, Ogilvie, Swanson; Pack, Adams; Caballero, Segecic, Alli; Bishop

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Franco, Stamenic, Galbraith; Nunes, Eom, Vipotnik

We say: Portsmouth 1-1 Swansea City

After extending their unbeaten home run to 10 league games, Swansea will be looking to build upon that result in Tuesday's fixture, but having struggled on the road this term, we think the visitors will have to settle for a share of the spoils.

