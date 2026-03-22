Mikel Arteta on "crucial" Kepa mistake as Arsenal lose against Manchester City in EFL Cup final at Wembley

By Lewis Nolan | 22 Mar 2026 20:26

Mikel Arteta has insisted that he felt it was right to start Kepa Arrizabalaga, after Arsenal lost 2-0 against Manchester City in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

The Londoners arrived at Wembley in impressive form, though Eberechi Eze, Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard all missed the game due to injuries.

With key stars missing, some supporters believed the decision to bench first-choice goalkeeper David Raya for Kepa was risky, and the shot-stopper ultimately made a mistake for City's opening goal.

Arteta insisted that his team selection was based on what he thought was the correct choice, telling reporters after the game: "Very sad, a hard one to take. We know for our supporters how much it means to them.

"Especially [you] have some perspective on it. We're going to use it as fire in the belly. We'll manage the energy in the right way. We'll go through the pain and disappointment, it's part of football.

"We are guided by what we have seen. I believe it [was] the right thing to do. Errors are part of football, and sadly today it happened [with Kepa] in a crucial moment."

Kepa has also made errors in the EFL Cup final before with Chelsea, whereas Raya has arguably been the Premier League's best goalkeeper this season.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Did Mikel Arteta make a mistake with David Raya?

Arsenal are not the first team to have selected their backup to start in goal in the EFL Cup final, with Liverpool having stationed Caoimhin Kelleher in goal twice in finals despite the availability of Alisson Becker.

The Merseysiders won the competition both times, while City rested number one Gianluigi Donnarumma on Sunday in favour of James Trafford.

However, Arsenal have not won a trophy in six years, and there is an argument that winning on Sunday could have helped give the club the boost they needed to claim more silverware.

It would be unfair to blame the defeat against Pep Guardiola's side wholly on the selection of Kepa, but his error was hugely consequential.

© Imago

Why are Arsenal failing to win trophies?

Arsenal have consistently failed to get over the line under Arteta, with the team finishing outside of the top four in 2021-22, before finishing second in the Premier League in each of the last three seasons.

The Gunners have also exited cup competitions at the hands of teams like Sporting Lisbon, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion over the years.

Perhaps there is a mentality issue at the Emirates, and if that is the case, it is concerning that Arteta has not yet addressed those concerns.