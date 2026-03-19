Preview: Swansea City vs Coventry City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 19 Mar 2026 12:21

Coventry City make the trip to South Wales to face Swansea City looking to strengthen their hold of top spot in the Championship table.

At a time when the Sky Blues sit seven points clear of Middlesbrough, Swansea are in 11th position and realistically require maximum points to remain in the race for the playoffs.

Match preview

After Coventry's recent six-match winning streak, many people's assumption is that it will prove decisive in the race for automatic promotion.

However, last weekend's 2-1 defeat at home to Southampton has left the door ajar for the chasing pack, albeit only Ipswich Town taking advantage.

While Frank Lampard will have few complaints with how Coventry played versus the Saints, Middlesbrough have reduced the gap to top spot to seven points, while Ipswich trail by nine with a match in hand.

On an afternoon when Ipswich play fourth-placed Millwall, Saturday could potentially prove pivotal in the race for promotion, with Coventry having the chance to reach the 80-point mark.

The Sky Blues have reached a point where six wins from their final eight fixtures will be enough to earn automatic promotion.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Nevertheless, Lampard takes his squad to Wales to face opponents in Swansea who have been outstanding at their home ground under Vitor Matos.

Since his arrival on November 24, the Portuguese has recorded eight wins and 26 points from 11 matches at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Furthermore, across that 22-game period, Swansea have only accumulated five points fewer than Coventry.

Swansea will have had over a week to stew over their 2-0 defeat at rivals Wrexham, a result that leaves them eight points adrift of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, they have won just three of their last seven games in the Championship, as well as only scoring six goals.

Swansea City Championship form:

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Coventry City Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Despite defeat at Wrexham, Swansea boss Matos is not expected to make many changes to his starting lineup.

Jay Fulton and Malick Yalcouye are options to return to midfield, while Eom Ji-Sung could feature on the flank.

If Adam Idah is passed fit after a long layoff, the forward will take his place on the substitutes' bench.

Lampard may freshen up with Coventry XI, partly a consequence of Haji Wright having suffered a groin issue last week.

Bobby Thomas, should he be passed fit, Victor Torp and Ellis Simms could be recalled in defence, midfield and attack respectively.

However, key man Jack Rudoni will remain sidelined for this contest ahead of his likely return from a calf injury after the international break.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Franco, Stamenic, Galbraith; Ronald, Vipotnik, Nunes

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Woolfenden, Kitching, Dasilva; Onyeka, Grimes; Sakamoto, Eccles, Mason-Clark; Wright

We say: Swansea City 1-1 Coventry City

While Coventry are the natural favourites for this contest, we cannot ignore that Swansea have been impressive on familiar territory under Matos. With that in mind, a tense low-scoring fixture could play out, with the visitors having to settle for a point on this occasion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.