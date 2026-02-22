Preview: Hull City vs Derby County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 22 Feb 2026 20:56

Hull City are set to host Derby County this Tuesday night in the Championship, with both sides on the hunt to finish in the playoffs at the end of the campaign.

The two outfits come into this fixture off the back of defeats at the weekend, with the hosts falling 3-1 to Queens Park Rangers while the visitors lost 2-0 to Watford.

Match preview

Hull enter this fixture currently sitting fifth in the Championship following their 32 matches this campaign, with 54 points after their 16 victories, six draws and 10 defeats.

The Tigers are six points above the visitors this Tuesday evening and know a win will have a significant impact in moving away from Derby in the race for the playoffs.

However, the hosts will be aware they have not been in the best form recently when it comes to the league, as they are currently on a three-game winless run and will be desperate to end it sooner rather than later to boost their playoff ambitions.

Hull do not have the best record against the Rams of late, as they are winless in their last six, losing five of those fixtures, with their last win coming in October 2019.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Derby enter this game off the back of a disappointing 2-0 away defeat to Watford, which dented their playoff hopes as they currently sit three points behind sixth-placed Wrexham.

John Eustace will be hopeful of extending his fine record against Hull, as he has won all three of his away league games against this opposition, with his sides keeping a clean sheet each time.

The Rams will be aiming to make history with three points in this fixture as they look to triumph in three consecutive away games against the Tigers for the first time in their history after winning the previous two, both on a scoreline of 1-0.

The visitors will also take confidence from the fact they are unbeaten in their last 11 midweek league fixtures, winning seven and drawing four, conceding just five goals in that run since a 1-0 loss against Sunderland in January 2025.

Fans of the club will be pleased to know that Derby have won each of their last three away league games against Yorkshire sides, having lost nine consecutive visits to the county before this.

Hull City Championship form:

W W W D L L

Hull City form (all competitions):

W W D L L L

Derby County Championship form:

W D W L W L

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Hull are still without the services of Semi Ajayi, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Matt Crooks, Toby Collyer and Mohamed Belloumi.

Another concern for the hosts will be the fitness of Yu Hirakawa, as he was withdrawn from the defeat to QPR in the second half after going down with an injury.

Derby will be without Sondre Langas and Max Johnston, as the pair are ruled out for the fixture due to hamstring injuries.

There will be a disappointment around the club following their defeat to Watford, and fans may expect several changes, but Eustace is unlikely to rock the boat with wholesale changes but may freshen it up slightly.

The Rams may turn to Carlton Morris from the off, as he was on the bench in their last game, with the striker leading their league scoring charts along with Patrick Agyemang; however, he may be confident he can score once again when facing Hull, as he netted in the reverse fixture earlier this campaign.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Giles, McNair, Egan, Coyle; Hadziahmetovic, Slater; Dowell, Gelhardt, Millar; McBurnie

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Vickers; Ward, Sanderson, Clarke, Forsyth; Ozoh, Travis; Brereton Diaz, Szmodics, Brewster; Morris

We say: Hull City 0-1 Derby County

Derby take pride in their ability to shut out sides under Eustace, and he will look to do this once again on the road. The visitors should be able to achieve this while having enough to edge the game when they do create a chance to secure the win.

