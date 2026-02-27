Leeds United transfer news: Whites set asking price for in-demand attacker ahead of summer window?

By Carter White | 27 Feb 2026 12:46

Leeds United are reportedly set to demand up to £5m for the services of attacker Joe Gelhardt over the summer.

The 23-year-old striker is currently spending the campaign on loan at Hull City in the Championship.

Gelhardt has made a major impression in North Yorkshire, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in 26 matches.

It is no secret that the Tigers are massive admirers of the youngster, who could extend his stay at MKM Stadium past this season.

In fact, Hull's sporting director recently stated that the club are looking to permanently sign Gelhardt in the summer.

© Imago / Focus Images

Leeds set Gelhardt 'asking price' amid Hull chase

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds have devised their transfer strategy surrounding Gelhardt ahead of the summer.

The report claims that the Whites are willing to permanently part ways with the 23-year-old at the end of the season.

It is understood that Daniel Farke's side are aiming to pocket between £3m-£5m for the talents of Gelhardt.

That figure is subject to change, dependent on the divisional statuses of both Leeds and Hull in 2026-27.

The Whites are currently on course to retain their Premier League spot, sitting six points above the relegation zone.

© Imago / Focus Images

Hull's promotion chances

Should Hull secure promotion to the Premier League this term, they would surely be expected to pay more for Gelhardt.

The Tigers are currently sitting in fifth spot in the Championship standings, seven points ahead of Southampton in seventh.

Only six points behind second-placed Middlesbrough with a game in hand, Gelhardt and company could be targeting automatic promotion.