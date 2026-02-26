Leeds United transfer news: Hull City keen on signing Elland Road attacker over summer

By Carter White | 26 Feb 2026 17:34

Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt is wanted by Hull City on a permanent deal during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old is spending the 2025-26 season on loan at the MKM Stadium from the Premier League outfit.

Gelhardt bagged his fifth assist of the campaign earlier in the week, when Hull beat Derby County 4-2 at home.

The youngster has also impressed in the goalscoring ranks so far, netting 11 times in 26 Championship appearances.

Gelhardt spent the second half of last term with the Tigers, scoring five goals across 20 second-tier fixtures.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

"We love him" - Hull want Gelhardt permanently

Speaking recently, Hull sporting director Jarred Dublin discussed the possibility of signing Gelhardt on a permanent deal in the future.

"Division being probably the most important thing with Joffy (Joe Gelhardt) in particular,” Dublin told Hull Live.

“Where Leeds are, should they maintain Premier League status or come down, so there are loads of moving parts.

"On the Joffy one, it is very clear. I have been very vocal, the president, the gaffer, Joffy knows how much we love him, how much we value him, how much we would love to see him continue his Hull City story.

"That is case closed on that one. We will see what happens," added the higher-up at the Championship club.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Gelhardt's Leeds situation

With Leeds likely to remain in the Premier League next season, Gelhardt could be even more disposable at Elland Road.

However, should the Whites suffer relegation to the Championship, the youngster could play a part.

Gelhardt has proven his worth as an elite second-tier option this term, with Hull fighting for promotion.