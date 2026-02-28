Wolves transfer news: Jhon Arias needed Molineux exit ahead of World Cup, hints Colombia manager

By Darren Plant | 28 Feb 2026 10:43

Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo has hinted that Jhon Arias has boosted his chances of playing at the 2026 World Cup by leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Last summer, Wolves chose to replace Manchester United-bound Matheus Cunha with the £19m addition of Arias.

However, the 28-year-old failed to settle in England, scoring just once in 23 Premier League appearances.

With Premier League relegation a near-certainty, Wolves took their opportunity to sell the playmaker to Palmeiras in a €25m (£21.92m) deal in February.

Despite Arias experiencing English football, Lorenzo has admitted that he was relieved to see the player return to South America.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Colombia boss comments on Arias Wolves spell

Speaking to AS Colombia, Lorenzo feels that Arias can now provide a better contribution to Colombia at the World Cup, providing that he is selected.

Lorenzo said: "Arias was not going to be playing at Wolves and he has gone to Palmeiras to play, to have continuity, to be happy.

"We brought him to the national team from Brazil and now he has returned to Brazil. That means he can recover his best level and be with us in the best possible way."

He added: "I loved it when he had the chance to test himself in the Premier League, but it is not just about playing in the Premier League. It is about the context you find yourself in – the team, your teammates, the manager, the circumstances, the adaptation.

"All of that meant it was probably convenient for him to return to Brazil. Hopefully it goes very well for him, because he is an excellent player and person."

© Imago

How has Arias started at Palmeiras?

Palmeiras were in no rush to include Arias in their squad after his arrival, with the midfielder left out of the first three games as he transitioned back into life in Brazil.

However, since February 21, Arias has accumulated 43 minutes across two substitute outings, including a 31-minute appearance against former club Fluminense in Brasileiro earlier this week.

The expectation is that the 34-cap Colombia international will soon be starting fixtures on a regular basis.