Wolves 2-0 Aston Villa: Premier League's bottom club still at risk at setting unwanted records despite West Midlands derby success

By Darren Plant | 28 Feb 2026 10:16

Wolverhampton Wanderers are still at risk of setting multiple unwanted Premier League records, despite their memorable 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Friday night.

Rob Edwards' side went into the West Midlands derby at Molineux aware that victory would ensure that Wolves move past Derby County's measly total of 11 points from the 2007-08 campaign.

Second-half goals from Joao Gomes and Rodrigo Gomes have taken Wolves to 13 points - now the third lowest total in Premier League history - from their 29 matches.

Amid jubilant scenes at the full-time whistle, there is now an air of positivity at Wolves ahead of back-to-back Molineux encounters against Liverpool across the space of 72 hours next week.

Nevertheless, despite the immediate focus now being on progressing through to the FA Cup quarter-finals next Friday, Wolves have work ahead of them if they wish to avoid being ranked the worst team in other categories.

© Imago / News Images

Which other unwanted Premier League feats remain possible for Wolves?

Having now recorded two Premier League home wins at Molineux in 2025-26, Wolves are safe when it comes to feats achieved at Molineux.

However, they are not safe away from home, most notably looking to avoid becoming the first time in Premier League history to fail to win an away match in two separate seasons.

As it stands, Wolves are one of six teams to achieve that unwanted feat, the first occurrence coming in 2003-04 in what was their first-ever season of Premier League football.

Meanwhile, Wolves are also at risk of scoring the fewest away goals in a single Premier League season.

Just five have been netted from their 14 matches on their travels. That unwanted feat is currently held by Norwich City, who only scored seven times in 2019-20.

Wolves are still to play away matches at Brentford, West Ham United, Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley.

© Imago / Action Plus

Wolves disciplinary record an issue

From a player perspective, Yerson Mosquera and Andre are on nine yellow cards apiece.

If either or both of the pair are booked in one of the next three Premier League games, they will serve a two-match ban.

Theoretically, Mosquera and Andre are still at risk of reaching the all-time record of 14 yellow cards in a single Premier League season, although a two-match ban would leave them down to seven possible top-flight appearances.

A single team has also never had two players reach that unwanted feat in the same campaign.