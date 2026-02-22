Preview: Middlesbrough vs Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 22 Feb 2026 11:13

Middlesbrough play host to Leicester City on Tuesday evening looking for the win that they need to kick-start their title bid.

At a time when the home side sit in second position in the Championship table, the Foxes are in the relegation zone, despite their morale-boosting draw at Stoke City at the weekend.

Match preview

Even when their five-game winning streak came to an end with defeat to title rivals Coventry City, Middlesbrough were fancied to get straight back on track against Oxford United on Saturday.

However, Boro would suffer the same fate as Coventry against the second-tier strugglers as they were held to a goalless draw on familiar territory.

Despite adding another clean sheet at the Riverside Stadium that leaves them with 11 goals conceded from 16 games, Kim Hellberg's team failed to score for the first time in nine matches in all competitions.

With 13 fixtures remaining, there is now a three-point deficit to leaders Coventry, but defeats for Millwall and Ipswich Town on Saturday have left Boro six points clear of third position.

Hellberg has already shown during his brief reign that he can instigate turnarounds after dropped points, and this feels like one of Boro's biggest matches of the season if they are to keep momentum on their side.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

While Boro boast the third-best home record in the Championship with 34 points from 16 games, Leicester have earned just 17 points from as many contests on their travels.

Most notably, you have to go back to December 6 for the last time that the Foxes won a league away fixture, that coming at East Midlands rivals Derby County.

Nevertheless, new boss Gary Rowett will take positives from the 2-2 draw at Stoke on Saturday, even with his team conceding an 89th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw at the bet365 Stadium.

A five-match losing streak in all competitions was brought to an end, while Leicester moved to within one point of 21st-placed West Bromwich Albion.

In Leicester's last 16 matches in all competitions, they have kept just one clean sheet, as well as failed to score on only one occasion.

Middlesbrough Championship form:

W W W W L D

Leicester City Championship form:

D L L L L D

Leicester City form (all competitions):

L L L L L D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Hellberg will consider making changes in midfield and attack after Middlesbrough failed to breach Oxford's defence.

Alan Browne and Riley McGree could be introduced as straight replacements for Jeremy Sarmiento and David Strelec.

Luke Ayling may also get the nod over Dael Fry, who completed his first 90 minutes in four weeks on Saturday.

As for Leicester, Luke Thomas is in line to replace Victor Kristiansen at left-back after the latter was withdrawn in the first half versus Stoke.

Rowett is hopeful that Abdul Fatawu and Jordan Ayew will be in a position to return to the squad after minor injuries, while Bobby Decordova-Reid has completed a three-match ban.

However, providing that his midfield and attack avoided fitness issues at Stoke, that aforementioned trio could be named on the substitutes' bench.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Brittain, Ayling, Malanda, Targett; Browne, Hackney, Morris, McGree; Whittaker, Conway

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Begovic; Pereira, Okoli, Nelson, Thomas; Winks, Skipp; Monga, Mukasa, Mavididi; Daka

We say: Middlesbrough 2-0 Leicester City

With the stakes getting bigger for both clubs, we expect a few nerves to be on show at the Riverside Stadium. Nevertheless, despite their blip on Saturday, Boro should have enough quality to come through this encounter with maximum points.

