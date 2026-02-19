Preview: Middlesbrough vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 19 Feb 2026 11:32

Middlesbrough play host to Oxford United on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that will strengthen their hold of an automatic promotion place.

At a time when Boro sit in second position in the Championship table, Oxford are 23nd and now seven points adrift of safety.

Match preview

After a six-game winning streak in the Championship, Middlesbrough would have been confident of travelling to title rivals Coventry City and returning with a positive result.

However, the Sky Blues defied their own three-game run without success to prevail by a 3-1 scoreline, inflicting Middlesbrough's first second-tier setback since New Year's Day.

Kim Hellberg's team now sit one point adrift of top spot with 14 games remaining, while also holding a six-point advantage over third-placed Millwall.

Should Ipswich Town take advantage of their two games in hand, though, Boro will only possess a two-point lead over the Tractor Boys, who they are still to play on April 18.

Despite the Coventry defeat, Hellberg will be optimistic of an immediate return to winning ways courtesy of three successive wins and clean sheets coming at the Riverside Stadium.

The shutouts versus Southampton, Preston North End and Norwich City have left Boro with the best home defensive record in the division, with just 11 goals being conceded in 15 games.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Oxford, they had a weekend off from Championship action courtesy of their participation in the FA Cup fourth round.

Matt Bloomfield's side succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at home to Sunderland, making it five games without a win in all competitions.

Although a goalless draw at Coventry was earned in their last away fixture in the Championship, Oxford have netted just one goal in their last four league games.

On a more positive note, Oxford have performed respectably enough on their travels of late, the standout result being a 2-1 win at Leicester City.

Furthermore, they hold the joint-12th best away defensive record, with only 22 goals being conceded in 16 matches.

Middlesbrough Championship form:

W W W W W L

Oxford United Championship form:

D W L L D L

Oxford United form (all competitions):

W L L D L L

Team News

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Tommy Conway is a fitness doubt for Middlesbrough after his late withdrawal against Coventry.

David Strelec is on standby to return in attack, while Jeremy Sarmiento is pushing for a first Boro start since his loan arrival.

Alfie Jones and Leo Castledine are among five players who remain definite absentees.

With a much-changed Oxford team proving to be competitive versus Sunderland, Bloomfield will be tempted to opt against reverting back to the side that started the 3-0 defeat at home to Norwich City.

Nevertheless, midfielder Jamie McDonnell and winger Przemyslaw Placheta could both be recalled, potentially at the expense of Cameron Brannagan and Jeon Jin-Woo.

Defender Michal Helik is again expected to miss out through injury.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Brittain, Ayling, Malanda, Targett; Browne, Morris, Hackney, McGree; Whittaker, Strelec

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Ingram; Spencer, Makosso, Brown, Currie; Vaulks, McDonnell; Mills, Donley, Placheta; Lankshear

We say: Middlesbrough 3-0 Oxford United

Although Boro succumbed to Coventry, their performance in the second half suggested that they will quickly get over the defeat. With that in mind, we are backing Hellberg's men to coast to victory over their struggling opponents.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.