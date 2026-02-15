Preview: Coventry City vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 15 Feb 2026 12:53 , Last updated: 15 Feb 2026 13:01

In a top-of-the-table clash, second-placed Coventry City welcome Championship leaders Middlesbrough to the CBS Arena for Monday night football.

Frank Lampard’s side drew with Oxford United last time out to make it three games without a win, while Boro’s 2-1 victory over Sheffield United saw them move top for the first time since October.

Match preview

Appointed in November 2024, Lampard has enjoyed a successful spell so far as Coventry City manager, boasting a win rate of 50.7% from his 67 games in charge.

This season has seen the Sky Blues mount a serious push for promotion, spending more time at the top of the table than any other side.

However, Coventry’s last three matches, consisting of two defeats and a draw, have dented their title charge, with Monday’s opponents overtaking them in the standings for the first time in nearly four months.

Their latest result, a goalless draw at home to Oxford United, was particularly frustrating for Lampard as his side dominated possession and had 20 more shots than their opponents.

One reason for their dip in form has been a downturn in attacking output over the past two months.

Since December, Coventry have averaged just one goal per game across 13 league matches, a sharp contrast to the 50 goals they scored in the 18 games prior, when they averaged 2.8 per match.

Although on a poor run at the moment, a win on Monday night would see them end their run of three games without a win and return to the top of the table.

© Imago / Focus Images Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have enjoyed the arrival of new manager Kim Hellberg, who took over from Rob Edwards in November and has won 11 of his 16 matches in charge. First-half goals from Tommy Conway and Riley McGree secured victory away at 10-man Sheffield United, opening up a two-point gap over Coventry and setting up Monday night’s meeting perfectly. That result made it six straight league wins for Boro, a run that has lifted them back to the top of the table. Victory on Monday would see Middlesbrough win seven consecutive matches for the first time since May 1987. One key aspect to their good run has been that their attacking unit has continued to find the back of the net on a regular basis, Middlesbrough have scored nine in their past four league games and now boast the fourth-best attack in the division. The pair come head-to-head for the second time this season, after Coventry City won 4-2 back in November.

Coventry City Championship form:

L W W L L D

Coventry City form (all competitions):

W W W L L D

Middlesbrough Championship form:

W W W W W W

Middlesbrough form (all competitions):

L W W W W W

Team News

Coventry City appear to have come away from their latest clash with no added injury concerns, although Lampard may be tempted to change things up in an attempt to get his side firing again.

The Sky Blues remain without Ephron Mason-Clark, who is expected to be sidelined until March with a foot injury.

Oliver Dovin has missed nearly a year of football and will again be unavailable, meaning Brighton loanee Carl Rushworth is set to continue in goal.

As for Hellberg and his Middlesbrough side, they also appear to have come away from their latest clash with no added injuries.

They will be tempted to name the same XI once again but will know they will be unable to call upon long-term absentee Darragh Lenihan.

George Edmundson, Alfie Jones, Alex Bangura and Leo Castledine will also be unavailable on Monday night.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Woolfenden, Latibeaudiere, Dasilva; Torp, Grimes; Sakamoto, Eccles, Esse; Wright

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Brittain, Ayling, Malanda, Targett; Browne, Morris, Hackney, McGree; Whittaker, Conway

We say: Coventry City 2-2 Middlesbrough

Monday night is set up perfectly between the top two and both sides will be hoping to end the night at the top of the table. With that said, we expect Middlesbrough to remain at the summit with the points being shared on the night.

