Preview: Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

Bramall Lane is the venue for the clash between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough on Monday evening, as two of the division’s traditional powerhouses renew acquaintances in a game loaded with prospective postseason ramifications.

While Middlesbrough could pull level with leaders Coventry City with victory, Sheffield United know that another positive result would drag their long-distance playoff aspirations firmly into the realm of possibility.

Match preview

The Blades arrive into this contest coming off the back of renewed confidence, having gone three matches without defeat while rattling in seven goals, a run which has lifted Chris Wilder’s revitalised outfit into 15th and within touching distance of the top six pack.

Since returning to the Bramall Lane dugout, Wilder has rekindled belief among supporters and players alike, overseeing just two home defeats during his current tenure while gradually restoring the tricky resolve and no-nonsense identity synonymous with his previous spells.

Indeed, Sheffield United’s season appeared to pivot following their derby day triumph at Hillsborough in November, with the Yorkshire side subsequently winning nine of their last 15 Championship fixtures.

However, defensive frailties continue to counteract their resurgence, as their tally of 43 goals conceded ranks among some of the division’s worst, a statistic that could have proved to be far more detrimental were it not for the heroics of goalkeeper Michael Cooper, who has already registered eight clean sheets this campaign.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, make the journey to South Yorkshire as arguably the Championship’s hottest property, having strung together five successive league victories to cement their position among the automatic promotion contenders.

Their most recent outings have showcased both attacking ruthlessness and defensive resilience, highlighted by a four-goal dismantling of Preston North End followed by a gritty 1-0 success against Norwich City to maintain their impressive charge.

Kim Hellberg’s tenure on Teesside has been widely heralded as a triumph, with the Swede overseeing nine wins from his first 14 Championship matches.

Boro edged the reverse fixture back in August courtesy of a narrow 1-0 victory, yet they will anticipate a far more demanding test this time around, with Wilder’s rejuvenated Blades presenting a considerably tougher challenge than the misfiring side they encountered earlier in the campaign.

Sheffield United Championship form:

WLLWDW

Sheffield United form (all competitions):

LLLWDW

Middlesbrough Championship form:

LWWWWW

Middlesbrough form (all competitions):

WLWWWW

Team News

Sheffield United are still set to be without Jairo Riedewald and Jamie Shackleton, while Sam McCallum and Tom Davies have also been ruled out after sustaining injuries.

Djibril Soumare and Oliver Arblaster are vying to partner Sydie Peck in midfield, and new arrival Kalvin Phillips may have to settle for a place among the substitutes as he builds match fitness following his deadline-day move from Manchester City.

For Middlesbrough, long-term absentee Darragh Lenihan remains sidelined, while Alex Bangura is expected to be unavailable for several more weeks due to a muscle injury.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Mamadou Kapy Sene’s availability after his recent spell out, while new recruit Jeremy Sarmiento, who made his debut from the bench against Norwich, will be pushing to earn his first start for the Teesside outfit.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Seriki, Tanganga, McGuinness, Burrows; Arblaster, Peck; Brooks, O'Hare, Hamer; Cannon

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Ayling, Malanda, Fry, Targett; Morris, Browne, Hackney; Whittaker, Conway, Castledine

We say: Sheffield United 1-1 Middlesbrough

Sheffield United’s resurgence under Wilder has made Bramall Lane a much tougher place to visit, and their recent goal return suggests they are more than capable of testing Boro's resolve. That said, the visitors' five-game winning run and organisational efficiency should make this a tight affair.

