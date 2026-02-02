Deadline day drama: Sheffield United 'edge closer' to sensational midfield signing

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Feb 2026 14:33 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 14:34

Sheffield United have entered the final hours of the January transfer window with a determination to bolster their midfield ranks for a crucial second half of the campaign.

The Blades have struggled in 2025-26 season following their heartbreak in last year’s Championship play-off final, currently sitting 17th in the table.

While the club have been active in exploring several domestic targets, the hierarchy at Bramall Lane have now set its sights on a high-profile international.

The pursuit of a former Premier League regular would represent a significant coup for the South Yorkshire side as they look to possibly close the 11-point gap on sixth-placed Wrexham.

Blades in 'advanced talks' for Man City's Kalvin Phillips

© Imago

According to an exclusive report from The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, the Blades have progressed with talks to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on a stunning loan deal.

The 30-year-old has found opportunities virtually non-existent under Pep Guardiola this season, managing just a solitary appearance in the League Cup.

Phillips was recently omitted from the Cityzens' matchday squad for their Champions League fixture, and it is understood that the hierarchy at the Etihad Stadium are willing to sanction a late departure.

Wilder has reportedly moved quickly to secure the England international as he looks to address a growing injury crisis in the heart of his midfield.

Despite being a lifelong Leeds United supporter, Phillips is believed to be open to the move as he seeks to reignite his career after a challenging period in Manchester.

What has gone wrong for Kalvin Phillips at Man City?

© Imago

After arriving with high expectations in the summer of 2022, a year after his standout performances at Euro 2020 (which held in 2021), Phillips has struggled to adapt to the tactical rigours and relentless pace of Pep Guardiola’s system.

Recurrent injury issues hampered his integration from the outset, preventing him from ever establishing the consistent rhythm required to displace an elite operator like Rodri.

Public criticism from his manager regarding his fitness levels further dented his confidence, creating a narrative of a player out of favour and struggling for sharpness.

Despite his undeniable quality at Leeds, he appeared increasingly like a square peg in a round hole, often looking off the pace during his rare domestic and European cameos.

Ultimately, the England Men's Player of the Year for 2020-21 has found himself surplus to requirements in the ever-demanding environment in Manchester.