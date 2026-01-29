Brentford transfer news: Midfielder closing in on Bees exit with Coventry 'making progress' in negotiations

By Ben Sully | 29 Jan 2026 17:20

Coventry City have reportedly made progress in talks to sign Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka.

The 28-year-old returned from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this month after making four starts in seven of Nigeria's matches.

However, he has struggled to find that sort of playing time at Brentford this term, having been restricted to just six Premier League appearances.

Onyeka is yet to make a single start in the league and is now looking to find a new club before the transfer window slams shut on Monday.

© Imago

Coventry progressing in Onyeka talks

According to BBC Sport, Coventry are making progress in their bid to sign the midfielder before the transfer deadline.

Brentford have made it clear that they are willing to sanction Onyeka's departure, with Sky Sports News reporting that a loan and permanent options have been discussed.

The Sky Blues are said to be facing competition from fellow Championship sides Birmingham City and Sheffield United.

A Championship move seems likely, although Onyeka still needs to make a final decision over which club to join.

From Coventry's perspective, Frank Lampard is still looking for reinforcements to aid his team's promotion bid in the final three months of the season.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Why has Onyeka struggled for game time at Brentford this season?

Onyeka spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Bundesliga club Augsburg, so it was always going to be difficult for him to push his way back into the first-team fold at Brentford.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews ultimately feels that he has better options in the middle of the park, including summer arrival Jordan Henderson.

Onyeka is also behind the likes of Vitaly Janelt, Yegor Yarmolyuk and Mathias Jensen in the pecking order at the Gtech Community Stadium.

As a result, it only makes sense for him to find a new club, where he will hope to enjoy regular playing time.