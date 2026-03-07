AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: How to watch Serie A clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Mar 2026 20:57

AC Milan's faint hopes of catching rivals Inter Milan and claiming the Serie A title will be all but extinguished if they lose against the league leaders at the San Siro on Sunday.

Inter are in first place with 67 points, 10 more than second-placed Milan, but there are only 11 matchweeks left in the season for both teams.

Nerazzurri could make a statement by beating Rossoneri and taking a likely unassailable lead, though they have been beaten in each of their last two meetings with Milan

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch the Milan derby.

What time does AC Milan vs. Inter Milan kick off?

AC Milan and Inter Milan will clash at 7:45PM on Sunday, March 8 for viewers in the UK.

Where is AC Milan vs. Inter Milan being played?

The Milan derby will be played at San Siro in Milan, a stadium with a capacity of 75,817.

Fans of both teams should cherish these clashes given the ground is set for demolition, though no official date has been set for the stadium's closure.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Inter Milan in the UK

TV channels

Supporters in the UK will be able to watch the Milan derby on TNT Sports 1 and DAZN.

Online streaming

TNT Sports is available to fans via discovery+ UK, while the match will also be streamed on DAZN GB.

Highlights

Match highlights of AC Milan against Inter Milan will be available on the Serie A YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

What is at stake for AC Milan and Inter Milan?

The Milan derby is always an intense affair, irrespective of league position, and neither team will want to surrender bragging rights to their fierce rivals.

However, AC Milan cannot settle for anything other than a win given the points gap to the league leaders is substantial, and they could be at risk of being dragged back into the battle for top four considering they are only six points ahead of fifth-placed Como.

Should Inter win the league, they would claim a 21st Serie A crown, and that would be two more than their rivals.

Given Inter's fine form in the league, they will undoubtedly be seen as favourites on Sunday, though they cannot underestimate AC Milan.