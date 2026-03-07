Newcastle vs. Man City confirmed lineups: Erling Haaland absent as 14 combined changes made for FA Cup tie

By Oliver Thomas | 07 Mar 2026 19:00 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 19:21

Erling Haaland has been left out of Manchester City’s squad for this evening’s FA Cup fifth-round clash with Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

The Norwegian striker returned from a "little injury" to play the full 90 minutes in City's 2-2 Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, but the decision has been made to not include the club's top scorer in Pep Guardiola's squad to face the Magpies.

Guardiola has made a total of 10 changes to the side that began in midweek. Matheus Nunes is the only survivor who will continue at right-back, joining Abdukodir Khusanov, John Stones and Nathan Ake in the back four.

As expected, James Trafford has replaced Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, while Nico O'Reilly is fit to start after missing the draw with Forest with an ankle issue. The 20-year-old is set to link up with Nico Gonzalez and Tijjani Reijnders in midfield.

Savinho and Jeremy Doku are both handed starts out wide for the first time since recovering from injury, and they will provide support in attak for Omar Marmoush.

Antoine Semenyo, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Marc Guehi will all begin as substitutes.

Osula, Woltemade, Willock, Botman recalled to Newcastle XI

As for Newcastle, head coach Eddie Howe has made a total of four changes to the side that beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday.

After scoring a 90th-minute winner as a substitute against the Red Devils, William Osula is rewarded with a start, while Nick Woltemade has recovered from illness to return to the first XI.

Woltemade is set to play in a slightly deeper role alongside midfielder Joe Willock, who is also recalled, and Sandro Tonali, while Osula will lead the line in between wingers Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes.

Sven Botman is handed a start at centre-back alongside Malick Thiaw. Kieran Trippier and Lewis Hall will continue as full-backs, while Aaron Ramsdale is preferred between the sticks to Nick Pope.

Anthony Gordon, Joelinton and Dan Burn all drop down to the bench, while Jacob Ramsey is ruled out through suspension.

Newcastle United starting lineup: Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Willock, Woltemade; Elanga, Osula, Barnes

Subs: Pope, Joelinton, Wissa, Gordon, Livramento, J. Murphy, Burn, A. Murphy, Neave

Manchester City starting lineup: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Stones, Ake; Reijnders, Gonzalez, O’Reilly; Savinho, Marmoush, Doku

