Liverpool shirt numbers Jeremy Jacquet could take after £60m signing 'arrives for medical'

By Ben Knapton | 02 Feb 2026 13:34

Belatedly getting revenge for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Liverpool appear to have successfully hijacked Chelsea's proposed deal to sign Rennes' defensive starlet Jeremy Jacquet.

The Blues were at the head of the queue for the Frenchman for some time, but the Anfield project has proven to be more enticing for Jacquet, whom the reigning Premier League champions have apparently agreed a £60m deal for.

Jacquet is also understood to have arrived in the UK to undergo his medical with Arne Slot's side, whom he will officially join in the summer, when Ibrahima Konate is likely to depart.

Ahead of Jacquet's arrival at Liverpool, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the shirt numbers that the defender could take on Merseyside.

Can Jeremy Jacquet keep current shirt number at Liverpool?

Since breaking into the Rennes first team, Jacquet has held one traditional and one very untraditional shirt number - the centre-back's '5' and the seldom-seen '97'.

The 20-year-old sported the number 97 on his back during Rennes' most recent match - a 4-0 Ligue 1 loss to Monaco - and it will come as no surprise to learn that that shirt is currently up for grabs at Anfield.

In fact, only two players have ever worn the number 97 for Liverpool - striker Layton Stewart and goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga - but that figure seemingly holds significance for Jacquet, whose Instagram handle reads @j.jacquet97.

The defender also sported that shirt for Clermont, but there is a strong chance that the number five will become vacant at Liverpool this summer, as its current incumbent Konate is increasingly likely to leave on a free transfer.

Jacquet will no doubt be seen as a long-term successor to his compatriot too, so the stars may have already aligned for the Frenchman to take the '5', which has also been donned by Georginio Wijnaldum, Steve McManaman, Jamie Redknapp and Alan Hansen.

What other Liverpool shirt numbers could Jeremy Jacquet take?

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Jacquet most recently wore the number four shirt for the France Under-21 team, but while Virgil van Dijk is entering the twilight of his career, he will certainly not give up that jersey for 2026-27.

However, the '3' could also need a new taker if Wataru Endo departs, as will the '2' if the injury-plagued Joe Gomez seeks pastures new at the end of the season.

In terms of numbers that are immediately available, Liverpool are without a number 13 - although that has traditionally been reserved for goalkeepers - as well as a number 16, 21, 23 and 24.

The '19' was last in possession of Aston Villa loanee Harvey Elliott, whose long and short-term future remains uncertain, while the '20' has been decommissioned following Diogo Jota's tragic death.