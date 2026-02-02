Liam Rosenior provides Estevao Willian update ahead of Arsenal, Chelsea EFL Cup semi-final

By Darren Plant | 02 Feb 2026 13:38

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has suggested that Estevao Willian is unlikely to feature against Arsenal on Tuesday night.

The Blues head into the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final with the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium trailing by a 3-2 deficit.

Given the situation of the tie, Estevao would have been considered to be a likely starter in usual circumstances.

However, the 18-year-old was a notable absentee from Saturday's Premier League fixture with West Ham United due to personal reasons.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the visit to North London, Rosenior has provided an update on the teenager's situation.

© Imago

Rosenior provides Estevao update ahead of EFL Cup game

With Estevao having returned to Brazil, Rosenior has stressed that he will "not rush" the player to make a return to England.

Rosenior told reporters: "I don't know yet. He is a young kid who has come and been magnificent.

“He is going through a really difficult time for personal reasons and is on compassionate leave.”

The Englishman added: "I won't put any pressure on him. It has to be right for him and he has to feel in the right place to perform for this team.”

Estevao has made a total of 15 starts and 14 substitute outings since arriving from Palmeiras in July.

© Imago / Action Plus

Estevao absence effectively guaranteed

Unless Estevao is already on a plane back to England, the chances are that he has already been ruled out by Rosenior.

Pedro Neto is likely to take his spot on the right flank having only accumulated 109 minutes across the last two games.

With Jamie Gittens being withdrawn during the early stages against West Ham, Alejandro Garnacho appears in line for an early reprieve after his poor showing versus the Hammers.