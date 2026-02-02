Chelsea transfer news: Major PSR boost incoming as Championship club 'agree fee' for Blues starlet

By Darren Plant | 02 Feb 2026 12:37

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sell one of their academy players to Stoke City.

The Blues are far better placed with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations than they have been in the past, yet they were punished by UEFA for breaches of their rules as recently as last summer.

Therefore, BlueCo remain open to doing business for the club's homegrown talent when a suitable opportunity arises.

Reports have indicated that Tyrique George could soon be leaving Stamford Bridge for another Premier League club on loan with an option to buy.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are also ready to cash in on Ato Ampah.

Who is Ato Ampah?

The report alleges that Stoke have agreed to commit to a package that is worth in the region of £3m.

As with previous deals for their homegrown talent, Chelsea are expected to include a sell-on clause in any deal.

Ampah, who is a 19-year-old winger, has a contract in place until 2028, emphasising that Chelsea once had high hopes for his progression.

However, his solitary first-team appearance came against Astana FC in last season's Conference League, Ampah playing 45 minutes in a 3-1 win.

In 13 outings for the Under-21s and UEFA Youth League side this season, Ampah has chipped in with four goals and six assists.

He is now in line to make the switch to the Bet365 Stadium where he will hope to become a member of Mark Robins' first-team squad.

Major business for Chelsea

While a £3m fee will not necessarily make headlines, it will go down on Chelsea's accounts as pure profit.

When the wages of Raheem Sterling have also been removed from the Blues' outgoings, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital will be delighted to have boosted the club's financial position.

Having lost out to Liverpool for Jeremy Jacquet and instead focusing on recalling a prospect from Strasbourg, Chelsea's books will look significantly better than they did at the start of 2026.