Chelsea transfer news: David Datro Fofana 'documents approved' ahead of shock loan move

By Darren Plant | 02 Feb 2026 10:17

Chelsea are reportedly ready to allow David Datro Fofana to join Strasbourg on loan.

In recent days, there has been constant speculation with regards to which fringe Blues players could move to the Stade de la Meinau for the remainder of 2025-26.

Kendry Paez has already been recalled and moved to River Plate, while reports persist that Aaron Anselmino could replace Mamadou Sarr at the Ligue 1 club.

Therefore, one spot remains available for Strasbourg to sign a Chelsea player on a temporary basis ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Fofana will soon be signing on the dotted line to start yet another loan move.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Why is Fofana joining Strasbourg?

The report highlights that Strasbourg are in need of cover for Emanuel Emegha, who will remain sidelined for a number of weeks.

Although the Ivorian has been linked with both Auxerre and Mallorca, the decision has been made to make use of his services at a fellow BlueCo-owned club.

Documents have allegedly been approved and the 23-year-old is now due to undergo a medical in France.

Datro Fofana spent the first half of the campaign in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruk, where he contributed six goals from 13 appearances in the Super Lig.

At one point of the winter transfer window, Chelsea had been keen to facilitate a permanent exit for a player who has now completed four loan spells away from Stamford Bridge.

Nevertheless, with a contract until 2029, Chelsea can afford to bide their time before cashing in on a forward who made the last of his four appearances when Frank Lampard was in caretaker charge at the back end of 2022-23.

An unlikely move that could prove shrewd business

When a player has spent four loan periods away from his parent club across two-and-a-half years, it is hardly a good look.

However, Datro Fofana has still made 56 appearances during that time, contributing 16 goals and two assists during spells at Premier League, Bundesliga and two Turkish clubs.

At some point, he will require a permanent home. With Emegha having already signed for Chelsea and Joaquin Panichelli destined for a high-profile transfer at some stage, Datro Fofana could soon have the platform to become a major part of Strasbourg.