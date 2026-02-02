Cristiano Ronaldo on strike: Legendary striker 'refuses to play' for Al-Nassr over transfer activity

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 09:37 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 10:05

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly gone on strike at Al-Nassr, with the forward refusing to play in his team's Saudi Pro League fixture against Al Riyadh on Monday.

The 40-year-old has once again been in excellent form for Al-Nassr this season, scoring 18 goals and registering three assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Ronaldo has 17 goals in 18 Saudi Pro League appearances this term, and Al-Nassr are currently second in the domestic table, three points behind the leaders Al-Hilal.

However, Jorge Jesus' side are set to be without the services of their star player for Monday's game with Al Riyadh, and it is understood that his absence is not down to any physical issue.

According to A Bola, Ronaldo is unhappy with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia for their management of the club, with the attacker believing that rival teams, who are managed by the same fund, are given preferential treatment when it comes to transfers.

The report claims that Ronaldo has complained about the lack of investment at the club in January, with Haydeer Abdulkareem - a 21-year-old midfielder from Iraq - the team's only signing this month.

Al-Nassr's Sporting director Simao Coutinho and CEO Jose Semendo have allegedly had their 'powers frozen', meanwhile, in another decision which has not been well received by Ronaldo.

Al-Hilal - top of the Saudi Pro League table - have completed the signing of highly-rated teenage forward Kader Meite from Rennes.

Manchester United had been linked with Meite, but Al-Hilal have secured his signature, while Karim Benzema may also arrive from Al-Ittihad in a sensational deal.

Ronaldo 'urges' Al-Nassr to make transfer statement

Those two deals would make Al-Hilal clear favourites for the title this season.

“I spoke about the winter period,“ Al-Nassr head coach Jesus recently said when asked about transfers. “We don’t have any openings for foreign players, and the financial situation at Al-Nassr is not good and doesn’t allow it. I hope that one or two, maybe three players can join us.“

Ronaldo has incredibly scored 961 goals during his professional career and is not believed to be planning to retire until he has found the back of the net at least 1000 times.

The forward is set to represent Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, but his future with Al-Nassr is now in doubt despite signing a new deal with the club last year until June 2027.