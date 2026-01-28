Preview: Al Kholood vs Al-Nassr - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 28 Jan 2026 12:59 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 13:36

Al Kholood will welcome Al Nassr to the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Friday evening for both sides' 18th game of the Saudi Pro League season.

The hosts head into the contest hovering just above the relegation zone, while the title-chasing visitors arrive looking to maintain pressure on league leaders Al Hilal.

Match preview

Al Kholood have endured a difficult campaign so far, finding themselves 13th in the Saudi Pro League standings with just 15 points from 17 matches.

Des Buckingham’s side have managed only five victories all season, suffering defeat in their other 12 outings.

Defensive frailties have played a major role in their struggles, with Al Kholood conceding 32 goals while scoring 25 at the other end.

Their problems have been particularly evident at home, where they have won just two of their nine league fixtures, leaving them vulnerable on their own turf.

Last time out, Al Kholood fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat against Al Ettifaq, a result that further highlighted their inconsistency.

In fact, they have lost four of their last five league matches, keeping no clean sheets during that run.

Despite their poor form, the hosts will take encouragement from home support and look to exploit any lapses from Al Nassr.

© Imago

In contrast, Al Nassr are enjoying a strong season and currently sit second in the table with 40 points, five behind leaders Al Hilal.

Jorge Jesus’s side boast an impressive record of 13 wins, one draw and three defeats, alongside a formidable goal difference of +27, having scored 45 and conceded just 18.

Although Al Nassr endured a brief slump in early January, losing three consecutive matches, they appear to be firmly back on track after recording three straight victories.

Their most recent outing saw them edge past Al Taawoun 1-0, extending their winning momentum ahead of this trip.

Jesus has built a side capable of transitioning quickly from defence to attack, regularly punishing opponents with pace and quality in the final third.

Al Nassr will therefore be confident of extending their strong run as they continue their pursuit of the league title.

The visitors also hold the upper hand historically, having won their most recent meeting 2-0.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in the last three encounters between the sides, recording two wins and a draw, further reinforcing their status as favourites.

Al Kholood Saudi Pro League form:

WLLLWL

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

LLLWWW

Team News

© Imago / SOPA Images

Al Kholood have no major injury concerns, giving Buckingham a near full-strength squad to choose from.

Juan Pablo Cozzani is expected to continue in goal, with Norbert Gyomber and Shaquille Pinas forming the heart of the defence.

Ramiro Enrique has been the standout performer for the hosts this season, scoring 10 league goals, including their lone strike in the defeat to Al Ettifaq, and he will once again shoulder much of the attacking responsibility.

Kevin N’Doram and John Buckley are set to anchor the midfield, while Hattan Bahbri should retain his place in attack.

For Al Nassr, Sadio Mane returned to the starting XI against Al Taawoun and completed 88 minutes, and he is expected to feature again.

Sami Al-Najei remains doubtful as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury, while Saad Haqawi is also a fitness concern.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to lead the line once more alongside Joao Felix, with both attackers eager to return to the scoresheet after blanking in the previous match.

Al Kholood possible starting lineup:

Cozzani; Solan, Gyomber, Pinas, Al-Shahri; Al-Aliwa, N’Doram, Buckley, Sawaan; Enrique, Bahbri

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Al-Nasser, Simakan, Martinez, Al-Ghanam; Coman, Al-Khaibari, Brozovic, Mane; Felix, Ronaldo

We say: Al Kholood 0-2 Al-Nassr

Al Nassr’s superior pressing structure and efficiency in transition should tilt this contest firmly in their favour, especially against an Al Kholood side that can be vulnerable when pressed high.

If the visitors establish early control and limit counter-attacking opportunities, their attacking quality should be enough to turn sustained pressure into a comfortable two-goal margin.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.