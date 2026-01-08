Preview: Al Kholood vs Al Ittihad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 08 Jan 2026 00:20 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 00:21

Al Ittihad will be aiming to make it five wins in a row when they continue their Saudi Pro League campaign against Al Kholood on Friday.

The visitors are currently sixth in the Saudi Pro League table, nine points behind league leaders Al-Hilal, while their hosts are 12th in the division on 12 points.

Match preview

Al Kholood have recorded four wins and eight losses from their 12 league games in the current campaign, leaving them in 12th spot with 12 points.

Des Buckingham's side are heading into this match on the back of a morale-boosting 5-0 win against Al-Fayha, which was their first league win since mid-October.

The victory finally came after a seven-game losing streak in the Saudi top division and their second win in seven games across all competitions.

Al Khalood have struggled defensively this season, conceding 22 goals and currently have a negative goal difference, sitting four points above the relegation zone.

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Al Ittihad won the Saudi league title last season, but they have failed to maintain those high standards in the 2025-26 campaign, and have already parted ways with Laurent Blanc.

Sergio Conceicao's side are currently on a six-game winning run, and they have been scoring first in each of their last five games.

The visitors have recorded seven wins, two draws, and three defeats in their last 12 league matches, with 23 points, leaving them sixth in the table.

They are heading into this game on the back of a 1-0 win against Al-Taawoun, and have kept four clean sheets in their last six games.

After a poor start to the season, Al Ittihad are trying to recover, putting in four game winning streak in the league, but they need more consistency to catch up with the top two.

Al Kholood Saudi Pro League form:

WLLLLL

Al Kholood form (all competitions):

WLLWLL

Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

WWWWLD

Al Ittihad form (all competitions):

WWWWWW

Team News

© Iconsport

Al Kholood have a clean bill of health, apart from Abdulmalik Al-Harbi, who sustained a cruciate ligament injury in August and is likely to return towards the end of the season.

Ramiro Enrique has been in cracking form this season for the home side, scoring seven goals in the league and 10 in all competitions, and he remains a major threat.

John Buckley has played in 11 games this season, scoring two goals and registering two assists, and he could return to the side after missing the previous game.

Al Ittihad will definitely be without Houssem Aouar for this game due to a muscle injury he picked up last month, which has kept him out of four games already.

Saad Al-Mousa is a long-term absentee, as he continues to recover from a broken ankle.

Muhannad Shanqeeti picked up an injury in his previous game, and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to take the pitch on Friday.

Al Kholood possible starting lineup:

Cozzani; Gyomber, Troost-Ekong, Solan, Al Shehri; Al Aliwa, Al-Safar, Buckley, Maolida; Enrique, Bahbri

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Rajokovic; Kadesh, Danilo, Sharahili, Shanqeeti; Kante, Fabinho, Diaby; Bergwijn, Fernandes, Benzema

We say: Al Kholood 1-2 Al Ittihad

Al Kholood are on a poor run despite their win in the previous game in the Saudi Pro League, while the visitors may have found their mojo back, having won six consecutive games across all competitions.

Al Ittihad have won the last three games between the two sides, while Al Kholood have not kept a clean sheet against them in that period.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.