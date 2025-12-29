Preview: Al Kholood vs Al-Hilal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 29 Dec 2025 18:03 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 18:06

Al-Hilal will be aiming to make it 16 straight wins in all competitions when they continue their Saudi Pro League campaign against Al Kholood on Wednesday.

The visitors are currently second in the Saudi Pro League table, four points behind the leaders Al-Nassr, while Al Kholood are 13th in the division on nine points.

Match preview

Al Kholood have a record of three wins and seven defeats from their 10 league matches during the 2025-26 campaign, with nine points leaving them in 13th spot in the table.

Des Buckingham's side will enter the match off the back of a 2-0 home defeat to Al-Taawon, and they have actually lost each of their last five games at this level of football.

Al Kholood beat Al Khaleej in the King's Cup at the end of November, but they have not managed to triumph in the Saudi Pro League since the middle of October.

Buckingham's team have struggled defensively this season, conceding 19 times in their 10 matches, and they are currently just three points ahead of the relegation zone.

© Imago

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are incredibly on a 15-game winning run in all competitions, including a 3-2 success over Al Khaleej in their last match on December 26.

Simone Inzaghi's side have a record of eight wins and two draws from their 10 league matches this season, with 26 points leaving them second in the table, four points behind the leaders Al-Nassr, who have been note perfect in the division so far.

Al-Hilal could have been forgiven for thinking that their excellent run of form would have left them at the top of the division, but Al-Nassr are currently the team to beat.

The Boss finished second in the Saudi Pro League last season, eight points behind the champions Al-Ittihad, and they are looking to win the Saudi Pro League title for the 20th time in their history during the 2025-26 campaign.

Al Kholood Saudi Pro League form:

WLLLLL

Al Kholood form (all competitions):

WLLLWL

Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League form:

WWWWWW

Al-Hilal form (all competitions):

WWWWWW

Team News

© Imago

Al Kholood will be without the services of Abdulmalik Al-Harbi due to injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for their clash with Al-Hilal.

Ramiro Enrique has been in impressive form during the current season, finding the back of the net on eight occasions in 12 appearances, and the 24-year-old will start again here.

There should also be a spot in side for ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley.

As for Al-Hilal, Bono is not available due to his involvement for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, so Mohammed Al Rubaie is in line to continue between the sticks.

Marcos Leonardo has scored 11 times in 16 appearances this season, and the 22-year-old will continue in the final third of the field alongside Malcom.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding the future of Ruben Neves, who is out of contract at the end of the season, but the 28-year-old will continue in the side.

However, Darwin Nunez may again miss out, with the 26-year-old not involved in the contest with Al Khaleej last time out.

Al Kholood possible starting lineup:

Cozzani; Gyomber, Troost-Ekong, Pinas, Al Shehri; Al Aliwa, Al Dawsari, Buckley, Sawan; Enrique, Bahebri

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

Al Rubaie; Al Yami, Akcicek, Tambakti, Hernandez; Kanno, Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Al Dawsari; Leonardo, Malcom

We say: Al Kholood 1-3 Al-Hilal

Al Kholood are on a poor run of form in the Saudi Pro League, and while the hosts should be good for a goal on Wednesday, we are expecting Al-Hilal to collect all three points.

