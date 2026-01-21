Bruno Fernandes transfer latest: Man Utd planning to hold 'pre-World Cup talks' with club captain

By Matt Law | 21 Jan 2026 18:14 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 18:16

Manchester United will reportedly hold discussions with captain Bruno Fernandes ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the Red Devils desperate to keep the attacker for at least another season.

Fernandes has again been in impressive form for Man United during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring five goals and registering 10 assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

The 31-year-old had been used as a central midfielder in a 3-4-3 formation by Ruben Amorim, but he has since moved into his favoured attacking midfield role since the Portuguese's exit.

Fernandes was in exceptional form against Manchester City on Saturday, with the attacker inspiring his side to a 2-0 success in the Manchester derby.

The Portugal international has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2027, with the option of an additional year, but there is currently widespread uncertainty surrounding his future.

Man Utd 'determined' to keep Fernandes for another season

Fernandes is believed to be open to the idea of leaving Man United this summer, and there is expected to be a host of interest in his services.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia remain keen, but the biggest teams in Europe will also be on red alert.

Al-Hilal are once again expected to push for Fernandes, who decided against a move to the Saudi Pro League last year in order to remain at Old Trafford.

Fernandes had reportedly been planning to wait until after the 2026 World Cup to make a decision on his future, but according to ESPN, the Red Devils want to hold discussions with their captain ahead of the tournament, which will run from June 11 until July 19.

The report claims that Man United are planning to tell Fernandes that they want him to stay at Old Trafford for at least another campaign.

It is understood that Fernandes will ultimately make the final decision on his future this summer.

Fernandes 'to decide' Man United future this summer

Towards the end of last year, Fernandes claimed that club bosses 'wanted him to leave' Old Trafford before the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

"From the club I felt it was, 'If you go it's not so bad for us'. It hurts me a bit," he told Canal 11.

"More than hurting me, it makes me sad. I'm a player that no-one can criticise, I'm always available, I always give my best. I could have left in this transfer window, I would have earned much more money.

"I would have won many trophies this season, but I decided not to go, not only for family reasons but because I genuinely love the club.

"The club wanted me to leave. I told the directors that, I think they didn't have the courage to make that decision because the manager wanted me. But if I said I wanted to leave, even with the manager wanting me to stay, the club would let me."

Fernandes will go down as one of Man United's best-ever signings, having scored 103 goals and registered 96 assists in 311 appearances for the Red Devils following a £47m arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.