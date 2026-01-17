Man United 2-0 Man City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Michael Carrick's side claim deserved Manchester derby win

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Jan 2026 14:45 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 15:14

Michael Carrick has made the perfect start to his reign as Manchester United’s interim head coach after steering his side to a deserved 2-0 Premier League win over rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The 198th Manchester derby belonged to a bright and purposeful Red Devils outfit, who were on top for the vast majority of the contest and should have taken an early lead when Harry Maguire rattled the crossbar with a close-range header.

However, it is safe to say that the offside flag was not the hosts’ friend in a goalless opening 45, as they were caught offside four times - more than they have been in any other PL game this season - with two of those disallowing goals from Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was keeping a disjointed and lifeless Man City side in the match and was called into action to make several important saves, but the towering Italian was unable to prevent Bryan Mbeumo - back from representing Cameroon at AFCON - from firing home the opening goal just after the hour mark.

Patrick Dorgu’s surprise inclusion in Carrick’s starting lineup was justified and he netted United’s second in the final quarter of the match, before Amad clipped the post and substitute Mason Mount had a late goal with his first touch disallowed for another offside.

Victory for Man United represents their biggest derby win since September 1995 and has ended a four-game winless run in all competitions, Three points secured has also seen them climb into the top four, above reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on goal difference.

As for Man City, defeat has ended their 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions and leaves the second-placed Citizens sitting six points behind title rivals Arsenal, who can move nine points clear at the summit with victory at Nottingham Forest later today.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

It is fair to say that few would have envisaged Man United producing a statement performance like that and Man City playing as poorly as they did in a Premier League contest of significant importance for both the reds and the blues.

On another day, Dalot’s high challenge could have seen him sent off and United reduced to 10 men early doors, but nothing should be taken away from how the Red Devils outfought and outperformed an insipid Citizens side that simply did not turn up at Old Trafford.

Fernandes starred once again as United’s chief creator, linking up brilliantly with the returning Mbeumo and Diallo, while Dorgu delivered one of his strongest displays for the club as an out-and-out left winger, keeping Cunha out of the starting lineup.

United were also strong defensively and prevented Man City from registering a single shot on target in the entire match. Carrick’s impact has been immediate, but whether they can produce a consistent run of form to keep them in the top four and qualify for the Champions League remains to be seen.

As for Man City, their Premier League title hopes are seemingly all but over. Only a win for Nottingham Forest at home to table-toppers Arsenal would brighten up their day after watching their side go four league games in a row without a win, having previously kick-started 2026 with three successive draws.

Pep Guardiola will be hugely disappointed with how his team performed collectively and individually. While Phil Foden was taken off at half time, top scorer Erling Haaland was non-existent. City were reluctant to put crosses into the box, something Haaland would have thrived on if he was given the service.

While the addition of Antoine Semenyo has been a boost - before today - and the imminent arrival of Marc Guehi is also a positive, those signings and an upturn in form in the Premier League will not catapult City to within touching distance of Arsenal. Only a major slip-up from the Gunners will narrow the gap.

MAN UNITED VS. MAN CITY HIGHLIGHTS

3rd min: Harry Maguire hits the crossbar (Man United 0-0 Man City)

Harry Maguire rattles the crossbar from point-blank range barely three minutes into the Manchester derby! ? pic.twitter.com/NFhlHU3i1Q — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 17, 2026

Huge chance for Maguire!

An inswinging corner from Fernandes is met at the back post by Maguire, but the defender fails to keep his header down from just a couple of yards out and smacks the crossbar. Man City breath a sigh of relief!

11th min: Diogo Dalot receives yellow card (Man United 0-0 Man City)

"That's not a glacing blow, that's a punch to the jaw!"



The panel are in agreement that Diogo Dalot should have seen red for this challenge on Jérémy Doku ?? pic.twitter.com/vJUuqoJ19c — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 17, 2026

Should he have been sent off?

Dalot is booked after scraping Jeremy Doku's knee with a hig, stud-showing tackle, and the replays make that challenge look bad.

VAR takes a look at it and believe that the right decision was because he was playing the ball and there was not much force behind it.

The Premier League Match Centre have since stated that "The referee’s call of yellow card to Dalot for a reckless challenge was checked and confirmed by VAR - with the contact deemed to be glancing and not with excessive force."

57th min: Gianluigi Donnarumma's double save (Man United 0-0 Man City)

An outstanding double save from Donnarumma keeps the score level at Old Trafford ? pic.twitter.com/Hmkeq1EJe1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 17, 2026

Huge saves from Donnarumma!

After receiving a superb diagonal pass from Dorgu, Diallo cuts inside and fires a shot at goal, but Donnarumma keeps it out with a strong right arm, before sticking out a leg to deny Casemiro from close range on the follow-up.

Bryan Mbeumo goal vs. Man City (65th min, Man United 1-0 Man City)

Bryan Mbeumo. Stretford End. ERUPTION! ? pic.twitter.com/v1RbPqcs9q — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 17, 2026

Mbeumo back with a bang!

Old Trafford erupts as Mbeumo receives a smart through-ball from Fernandes and completes a devastating counter-attack by fizzing a low shot past Donnarumma into the bottom corner.

The Cameroon international scores his first goal for the Red Devils on his first start since returning from AFCON.

Patrick Dorgu goal vs. Man City (76th min, Man United 2-0 Man City)

Patrick Dorgu has fired Manchester United into a 2-0 lead ? pic.twitter.com/w9h4ocIyQi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 17, 2026

Dorgu doubles United's lead!

Substitute Cunha bursts down the right channel and squeezes a cross into the danger zone that picks out Dorgu, who flies towards the ball and directs a side-footed shot into the top corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BRUNO FERNANDES

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man United's entire team deserve a special mention for their collective efforts, and the same can be said for City shot-stopper Donnarumma, but Bruno Fernandes proved once again that he is the Red Devils' star man and he made his present felt in an important derby clash.

As well as assisting Mbeumo's opener, the Portuguese playmaker created four big chances - more than any other Premier League player in 90 minutes this season - as well as winning five ground duels and four tackles. His all-round performance was key to United's victory.

MAN UNITED VS. MAN CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Man United 32%-68% Man City

Shots: Man United 10-7 Man City

Shots on target: Man United 7-0 Man City

Corners: Man United 13-8 Man City

Offsides: Man United 6-1 Man City

Fouls: Man United 1-6 Man City

BEST STATS

Harry Maguire makes his 150th Premier League start for Manchester United this afternoon. #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/5MDIYHgbDn — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 17, 2026

Most times a side has hit the woodwork in the Premier League this season:



◉ 16 - Man Utd

◎ 13 - Newcastle

◎ 10 - Crystal Palace



Harry Maguire is the 9th different United player to the woodwork in the PL this campaign. ? https://t.co/sGvHG8ugni — Squawka (@Squawka) January 17, 2026

Kobbie Mainoo (1) was the only Manchester United player to complete a take-on in the first half vs. Manchester City. ?#MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/ro00xEAgqL — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 17, 2026

Manchester United's four offsides in the first half is their most in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game this season. https://t.co/qieirBsawr — Squawka (@Squawka) January 17, 2026

Since the start of last season, only Mohamed Salah (8) and Antoine Semenyo (6) have scored more Premier League goals from fast breaks than Bryan Mbeumo (5). ⚡️ https://t.co/bG4TzJFEBu — Squawka (@Squawka) January 17, 2026

Four of Patrick Dorgu's five Premier League goal involvements have come in his last six appearances (2 goals, 2 assists). ? https://t.co/RwvJgM8Ook — Squawka (@Squawka) January 17, 2026

Each of Manchester United's last four Premier League wins against Manchester City have come under different managers:



◎ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (2021)

◎ Erik ten Hag (2023)

◎ Ruben Amorim (2024)

◉ Michael Carrick (2026) ?



The perfect start for Michael Carrick. ? pic.twitter.com/Nq4nussNAf — Squawka (@Squawka) January 17, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Man City will now shift their focus to the Champions League and a trip north of the Arctic Circle as they prepare to face Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday, while Man United are next in action against Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on January 25.