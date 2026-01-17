Man Utd vs. Man City confirmed lineups: Mbeumo, Mainoo, Semenyo, Cherki decisions made for Manchester derby clash

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Jan 2026 11:19 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 11:43

Michael Carrick has named his first starting lineup as Manchester United’s new interim head coach for this afternoon’s Premier League Manchester derby showdown against rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford.

The 44-year-old has shaken up the Red Devils lineup as he has made a total of five changes to the lineup that began the 2-1 lost at home to Brighton in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

One of the headline inclusions in Man United’s team is local lad Kobbie Mainoo, who is handed his first Premier League start of the season in midfield alongside Casemiro and captain Bruno Fernandes.

Carrick has deployed a four-man defence with Harry Maguire recalled to start for the first time since November 8 after recovering from injury. He will play alongside Lisandro Martinez at centre-back, while Luke Shaw returns at left-back as Diogo Dalot continues at right-back.

In attack, Carrick has made the bold decision to bench Benjamin Sesko - who has scored three goals in his last two games - as well as Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount. Meanwhile, Joshua Zirkzee is not in the matchday squad due to a knock.

The Red Devils have been boosted by the return of Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo from the Africa Cup of Nations. Both players start this afternoon, with the former to play on the right flank and the latter operating as a central striker, while Patrick Dorgu is set to start in an advanced left-wing role.

© Imago / Sportimage

Rodri, Donnarumma, Lewis all return to Man City XI

As for Man City, manager Pep Guardiola has also made three changes to the side that beat Newcastle United 2-0 away from home in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Matheus Nunes is absent from the matchday squad due to illness, so Rico Lewis will deputise at right-back, joining Abdukodir Khusanov, Max Alleyne and Nathan Ake in a four-man defence that will protect returning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Star lynchpin Rodri is the final change made to Guardiola’s lineup, with the Spaniard returning to the base of City’s midfield and Nico O’Reilly dropping down to the substitutes’ bench.

Captain Bernardo Silva will make his 437th Man City appearance this afternoon, moving him up to 10th, and above both David Silva and Willie Donachie, in the club’s all-time appearance rankings.

The Portuguese playmaker is set to link up with Rodri and Phil Foden in the middle of the pitch, while January signing Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku retain their starting spots on the flanks.

Erling Haaland, the Premier League’s top scorer with 20 goals this season, keeps his spot up front – the Norwegian has been involved in more PL goals against the Red Devils than any other City player (11 - eight goals, three assists).

Guardiola was not tempted to start Rayan Cherki, who has made a huge impact off the bench in recent games against Newcastle and Brighton, while Nico Gonzalez is left out of the matchday squad as he continues to recover from a knock.

Manchester United lineup: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, Sesko, Mount, J. Fletcher, Yoro, Malacia, Ugarte, Heaven, Cunha

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake; Rodri; Semenyo, Bernardo, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Bettinelli, Reijnders, Cherki, Ait-Nouri, O'Reilly, McAidoo, Mukasa, Mfuni