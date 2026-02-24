Wolves vs. Aston Villa: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for West Midlands derby

By Carter White | 24 Feb 2026 16:36

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to grab some West Midlands bragging rights as they welcome Aston Villa to Molineux for a Premier League clash on Friday night.

Wolves narrowly lost at the base of Crystal Palace on the weekend, whilst the Villans dropped points at home to Leeds United.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Wolves vs. Aston Villa kick off?

Wolves' clash with Aston Villa kicks off at 8pm on Friday, February 27.

The West Midlands derby in the Black Country commences the weekend of Premier League action across England.

Where is Wolves vs. Aston Villa being played?

Wolves are welcoming Aston Villa to Molineux, where the Wanderers have won just one of 14 top-flight contests this season.

The hosts were the winners of last season's version of this fixture in the Black Country in February 2025, when the Villans suffered a surprise 2-0 away defeat.

How to watch Wolves vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

The West Midlands derby will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for fans in the UK.

Sky Main Event can be found on channel 401 for Sky customers, 511 for Virgin Media subscribers and 419 for EE TV viewers.

Online streaming

The Sky Sports and Sky Go app will also offer live-streaming of the event for supporters with a Sky Sports TV package.

Alternatively, if you do not have a Sky Sports TV bundle, you can watch the game on NOW TV, which costs £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 a month for a sports subscription.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be made available on the Sky Sports app and website, as well as on the YouTube channels of Sky Sports Premier League and both clubs.

Match of the Day will also show highlights of the action on Saturday night, with the programme starting at 10.30pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Wolves and Aston Villa?

Sitting 17 points from safety with only 10 matches remaining, Wolves are all-but sentenced to a place in the Championship next season, meaning that Friday night's clash is mainly about West Midlands bragging rights.

On the other hand, Villa will be focused on arresting a slight slip in form recently, with the likes of Manchester United threatening to take third spot in the Premier League standings as the business end of the campaign approaches.

Six points ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool, the Villans need a morale-boosting success to alleviate any fears of missing out on Champions League qualification in May.