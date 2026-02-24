Casemiro replacement: Man Utd identify 'monster' midfielder to fill looming engine room void

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Feb 2026 03:08 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 03:12

Manchester United are reportedly intensifying their efforts to sign Ibrahim Sangare as they prepare for life after the legendary Casemiro.

The club confirmed last month that the Brazilian veteran will depart Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign, leaving a significant void in the heart of the Red Devils' engine room.

United's recruitment department have recently shifted its focus toward players with proven Premier League experience following the successful integration of summer arrivals Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

The club are now understood to be targeting two experienced central figures to bolster a department that has faced scrutiny this season, with scouts believed to be evaluating Sangare.

Man Utd 'assess' Sangare as Casemiro replacement

As reported by GIVEMESPORT, United have identified Sangare as a primary candidate to succeed Casemiro this summer.

The 28-year-old has moved firmly onto the club's radar as recruiters look to narrow down a shortlist that reportedly previously included between eight and 12 names.

While the likes of Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton represent more technical or creative profiles, Sangare is viewed as a more direct Casemiro replacement due to his defensive steel and ball-winning capabilities.

The Ivory Coast international has established a reputation as a reliable barrier in front of the backline, providing the physicality and athleticism required for the English top flight.

United are currently weighing up a move for the lynchpin as they seek to provide greater protection for their defensive unit ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Sangare's physicality and experience 'appeal' to United recruiters

The above source is uncertain whether United will prioritise Sangare's immediate impact over the long-term potential of younger targets such as Carlos Baleba (22) or Angelo Stiller (24).

Sangare, a former PSV Eindhoven man, offers a dominant aerial presence and a combative style of play that has earned him the nickname "monster" among some observers.

While his age may be considered a factor — with the midfielder set to turn 29 later this year — he is viewed as a more cost-effective alternative to several £100m-rated options on the market.

Sangare has been a consistent performer for the Garibaldi since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, completing the full 90 minutes in six successive league outings.

United's interest could be bolstered if Forest fail to keep their Premier League status, which is a possibility as they sit 17th in the table, two points ahead of West Ham United.

The Tricky Trees' next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the top flight on Sunday, days after their Europa League knockout playoff second-leg with Fenerbahce.