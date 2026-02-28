Man United vs. Crystal Palace: Will Lisandro Martinez be available for Eagles battle?

By Matt Law | 28 Feb 2026 13:15 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 13:17

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has suggested that Lisandro Martinez could make his return to the squad for Sunday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Martinez missed out against Everton in the Premier League on Monday due to a minor calf issue.

However, reports last week had claimed that Man United had no fears over a potential long-term injury for the Argentina international, as it was only a slight issue.

Speaking on Friday, Carrick hinted that Martinez could be back in the fold for the Premier League contest with Palace at Old Trafford.

Patrick Dorgu's recovery from a hamstring injury has also been discussed, with the Denmark international progressing well, but he is unlikely to be back on the field until April.

© Imago / News Images

Martinez could return from calf injury against Palace

“Patrick is a little bit further down the line really, in terms of a number of weeks but he’s progressing well,” Carrick told MUTV.

“Licha is a lot closer than Patrick is. It will be a matter of days hopefully, it won’t be too long. We’ll assess him over the next day or two, and see where he is."

Martinez has been a standout performer for Man United since Carrick's arrival as head coach, with the South American impressing alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the defence.

However, Leny Yoro put in an excellent display against Everton on Monday night, helping the 20-time English champions to keep a clean sheet.

© Imago

Yoro excelled alongside Maguire against Everton

Carrick now needs to decide whether to bring Martinez straight back into the side against Palace or again select Yoro in the middle alongside Maguire.

Matthijs de Ligt, meanwhile, remains on the sidelines with a back injury.

The Netherlands international will miss a 15th straight Premier League match for the Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.

"Matthijs has had a back issue, which has been a little bit sore to progress really. He’s heading in the right direction," Carrick told reporters. "It’s the nature of the injury, the issue in the back, it’s a difficult one to pin down time wise. He’s definitely improving."

De Ligt should be back on the field before the end of March, providing that the defender does not suffer any further setbacks.