Man United injury news: Lisandro Martinez potential return date revealed as Michel Carrick issues fresh update

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Feb 2026 12:30 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 12:34

Manchester United have been handed a boost over the fitness of defender Lisandro Martinez following Monday’s 1-0 Premier League win at Everton.

The Argentine centre-back was left out of Michael Carrick’s matchday squad for the trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium after sustaining a calf injury in the lead up to facing the Toffees.

Leny Yoro replaced Martinez in Man United’s starting lineup and, alongside centre-back partner Harry Maguire, helped the Red Devils keep a clean sheet in a hard-fought victory.

Carrick allayed injury fears over Martinez when explaining his absence prior to kickoff, telling Sky Sports: “Unfortunately he just picked up something during the week. It doesn’t seem too bad at all, but we’re just kind of working through that at the moment, so he’s not available tonight.

“He’s obviously done well [Martinez], for us, and it’s disappointing, but Leny came in and did particularly well at West Ham, so Leny comes in and we’ll try and move forward.”

Carrick offered no clarity on Martinez’s potential return date, but a fresh update has given Red Devils supporters a boost.

© Imago / News Images

Martinez could be fit to return for Palace and/or Newcastle fixtures

Indeed, Argentine journalist Gaston Edul has revealed on X that Martinez is expected to return to training this week when he recovers from his calf strain and the defender “is available for Manchester United's next matches.”

This means that the 28-year-old should be fit to return to Carrick’s side when they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

If a return in that home fixture is deemed too soon for Martinez, then he could make is comeback for Man United in an away clash against Newcastle United just three days later.

Martinez returned from a nine-month layoff in November after recovering from an ACL injury to his left knee, and he has since impressed at the heart of Man United’s defence.

Before missing the win at Everton, Martinez had started each of Man United’s previous nine Premier League games, while he helped the Red Devils keep two clean sheets in the first five games that Carrick oversaw following his interim appointment.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Patrick Dorgu (thigh) and Matthijs de Ligt (back) both remain in the treatment room, while Mason Mount (unspecified) and Bryan Mbeumo (knock) will both be assessed before Sunday’s clash with Palace.