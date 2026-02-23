Fresh Man Utd injury confirmed as Red Devils reveal XI for Everton battle

By Matt Law | 23 Feb 2026 18:51 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 18:58

Manchester United have picked up a fresh injury blow, with Lisandro Martinez suffering a calf injury, which is expected to rule him out for the next one to two weeks.

Martinez was a notable absentee when the 20-time English champions confirmed their starting team for the Premier League contest with Everton on Monday night.

According to The Athletic, Martinez has a calf injury, and the Red Devils are expecting him to be on the sidelines for the next one to two weeks.

The Argentina international has been a standout performer for Man United of late, forming a strong partnership with Harry Maguire in the middle of the defence.

Martinez is seemingly certain to also miss out against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, but he could be back for the trip to Newcastle United on March 4.

Leny Yoro is the player to benefit from Martinez's absence, with the Frenchman giving the nod alongside Maguire at the back for the clash with Everton.

Elsewhere, Benjamin Sesko again has to make do with a spot on the bench, with Bryan Mbeumo selected through the middle.

Yoro for Martinez is the only change from the side that took to the field for the first whistle against West Ham United last time out.

Sesko is on the bench alongside the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui, while there is also a position in the squad for midfielder Jack Moorhouse.

Man Utd XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Moorhouse, T Fletcher, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee