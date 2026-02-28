Preview: Orlando City vs Inter Miami - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 28 Feb 2026 16:22

The second week of the 2026 Major League Soccer season arrives with mounting pressure on sides eager to respond to underwhelming opening performances, as Orlando City SC host Inter Miami CF at Inter&Co Stadium on Monday in the latest installment of the Florida derby.

While it may be premature to label the second fixture of the campaign a must-win encounter, the sense of urgency surrounding both the Lions and the visiting Herons is undeniable after each side suffered defeat on the opening weekend.

Match preview

Orlando City head into Monday’s Derby aiming to bounce back from an opening-day setback in the MLS campaign, with the Lions already confronting a high-stakes rivalry clash just two matches into the new season.

After a frustrating start, Orlando will attempt to steady their campaign when Inter Miami arrive for a pivotal encounter that could set the tone for the weeks ahead.

Head coach Oscar Pareja, who recently committed his future to the club through 2028, has overseen sustained postseason qualification and delivered some of the most successful seasons in franchise history during his tenure in charge.

The Lions began 2026 with a 2-1 home defeat to New York Red Bulls, as a first-half deficit proved costly despite an improved and energetic display after the interval that hinted at the adjustments still required within Pareja’s evolving squad.

Although the result disappointed, Orlando’s off-season recruitment drive pointed to an emphasis on strengthening depth following a competitive 2025 Eastern Conference campaign, reinforcing their status as one of MLS’s more consistent playoff contenders under Pareja.

Confidence remains intact within the dressing room despite the early stumble, with belief that improved game management and the advantage of vocal home support could prove decisive in this derby showdown.

The Florida rivalry has produced compelling encounters since Miami’s introduction to MLS, with the sides meeting 18 times across all competitions and Orlando recording eight wins, six defeats and four draws, though the most recent clash ended in a 3-1 victory for Miami in the 2025 League Cup semi-finals.

© Iconsport

Inter Miami began the new season under head coach Javier Mascherano, the former Argentine international appointed ahead of 2025 who guided the Herons to their maiden MLS Cup triumph that same year, marking a historic milestone for the relatively young franchise.

Miami opened the 2026 season with a 3-0 defeat away to Los Angeles FC, a performance that raised early concerns about cohesion and rhythm, while Lionel Messi, later cleared by MLS following a reviewed post-match incident, was unable to influence proceedings in California.

In response to that setback, the Herons contested a friendly in Puerto Rico against Independiente del Valle to sharpen fitness and restore momentum ahead of the derby, with Messi converting a penalty to provide a timely boost.

Miami’s squad remains packed with high-profile talent and seasoned internationals like Messi, Luis Suarez and others, and their blend of global pedigree and big-game experience, highlighted by their MLS Cup success and competitive continental campaigns, ensures they remain title contenders despite early setbacks.

Preparations for Monday’s fixture have extended beyond league form alone, as a mix of competitive and experimental lineups in recent outings has been designed to refine tactical cohesion ahead of a demanding domestic and Concacaf schedule.

Mascherano faces scrutiny following the opening defeat, yet Miami’s championship credentials suggest a strong reaction is possible, and a convincing performance in Orlando would reaffirm their standing among MLS’s elite.

Orlando City Major League Soccer form:

Orlando City form (all competitions):

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Midfielder Eduard Atuesta remains a doubt after missing the opener with hamstring tightness, while Wilder Cartagena has been ruled out following a hamstring injury sustained against New York Red Bulls.

Pareja will look to Argentine playmaker Martin Ojeda, fresh from a career-best 2025 season that yielded a club-record 39 goal contributions in 42 appearances, while new signing Maxime Crepeau could again play a key role after the Canadian goalkeeper made 11 saves on his debut against the Red Bulls.

For the visitors, Mascherano reports a clean bill of health, though attention centres on whether Tadeo Allende will start after setting a playoff record with nine postseason goals last year.

Messi enters the derby on the back of a second consecutive MLS MVP campaign in 2025, producing 29 goals and 19 assists, and a potential third straight award would further cement his impact, particularly given his competitive history against Orlando.

Orlando City possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Dorsey, Brekalo, Iago, Marin; Guske, B. Ojeda, M. Ojeda; Pasalic, Tiago, Mcguire

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Fray, Falcon, Micael, Allen; De Paul, Bright, Messi; Allende, Silvetti, Berterame

We say: Orlando City 2-4 Inter Miami

Orlando’s home advantage and historically favourable head-to-head record offer encouragement, yet derby encounters often defy precedent and promise an open, high-intensity spectacle.

However, Miami’s attacking firepower and championship pedigree, spearheaded by Messi and Suarez, could tilt the balance in favour of the Herons as they pursue all three points on hostile turf.

