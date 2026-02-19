Preview: Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami - prediction, team news, lineups

By Byron David | 19 Feb 2026 09:17

The 2026 MLS season gets underway this weekend, when Los Angeles FC welcome Inter Miami to BMO Stadium on Sunday, February 22.

With both teams featuring in different conferences, they were kept apart in the regular MLS season, which makes this opening fixture a thrilling encounter to look forward to.

Match preview

LAFC's season ended during the MLS Cup quarter-final, when Vancouver Whitecaps dumped them out on penalties, after a pulsating 120 minutes.

That turned out to be former head coach Steve Cherundolo's swansong before heading off to Germany.

Cherundolo's assistant, Marc Dos Santos, is the man tasked with leading the LAFC charge this season.

The Black and Gold have made a positive start under the Canadian, as they blitzed Real Espana 6-1 in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The hosts enjoy a decent record against Inter Miami, winning three of the last five head-to-heads, including the reverse fixture in the Champions Cup last season.

Dos Santos and company will know that Miami are not the best travellers in the MLS, and if there ever was a chance to get one over the reigning champions, this opening fixture would be it.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Inter's head coach, Javier Mascherano, finally achieved what he set out to when joining the Miami outfit, as his side lifted their maiden MLS Cup last year.

The Herons have now won back-to-back trophies, which will increase their appetite for more silverware this term, but they must make a positive start to their MLS league campaign this weekend.

The visitors will only start their Concacaf Champions Cup journey on March 11, which means they would have had more of a rest than their hosts.

Miami's pre-season has not gone according to plan, as they have produced three different results in the lead-up to the official start of the season.

Mascherano's men have endured their troubles on the road, as they won just three of their last six road trips, suffering two defeats in that run of games.

Los Angeles FC form (all competitions):

W

D

D

W

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

D

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Icon Sportswire - David Buono

Having sat in the coach's dugout under Cherundolo, Dos Santos will be aware that his best chances of winning this game lie with Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga.

The former Tottenham Hotspur captain bagged 12 goals and four assists in 13 games last term, and won the honour of 2025 Goal of the Year.

Son's partnership with Bouanga was a gift last term, as the Gabon international became the only player in MLS history to record 20+ goals in three consecutive seasons, which is why the hosts will look to the pair for creativity in the final third.

Canadian international Stephen Eustaquio joined the club from FC Porto and made quite an impression in LAFC's clash with Real Espana.

On the injury front, Aaron Long continues to recover from his Achilles tendon injury, while midfielder Igor Jesus is battling a knee problem.

Lionel Messi is doubtful for the opening weekend, as he recovers from a hamstring strain, but he has returned to training, which is a positive for the visitors.

While Miami lost the services of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba through retirement, they confirmed the permanent capture of Rodrigo De Paul and striker German Berterame from Mexican outfit CF Monterrey.

The trio will serve as Inter's Designated Players for the season, maintaining the high standards that are required of this star-studded team.

The champions parted ways with Oscar Ustari by mutual consent, while 2025 Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St Clair was brought in from Minnesota United as a free agent.

New Spanish left back, Sergio Reguilon, is doubtful for this opening fixture, after spraining his knee in pre-season.

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Palencia, Porteous, Tafari, Hollingshead; Eustaquio, Delgado, Tillman; Martinez, Bouanga, Son

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St.Clair; Fray, Falcon, Micael, Allen; Ayala, De Paul; Allende, Messi, Silvetti; Berterame

We say: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Inter Miami

LAFC have had Inter's number in the past, most recently winning 1-0 last season in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Additionally, the hosts have already been in competitive action this term, which should aid them in being more at it when kick off comes around this weekend, as opposed to the visitors who have only been involved in friendlies ahead of this opener.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.