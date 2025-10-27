Barcelona are reportedly considering a loan move for Los Angeles FC striker Son Heung-min during the MLS off-season.

The 33-year-old is supposedly available for a loan transfer to a European club during the MLS off-season due to a clause in his contract.

Son has impressed massively on the West side of the Atlantic Ocean since securing a move from Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last season.

The South Korea international has hit the ground running in American soccer, scoring nine goals and providing two assists across 10 MLS fixtures.

Son is undoubtedly a living legend in the eyes of Spurs supporters, who witnessed the attacker lift the Europa League as captain in May.

Barcelona looking for Son loan?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, a La Liga powerhouse could be heading towards a high-profile swoop for Son in the coming months.

The report claims that Barcelona are keen on securing the services of the 33-year-old striker during the period in which Los Angeles FC are inactive.

Hansi Flick's side could take advantage of the same law that allowed David Beckham and Thierry Henry to secure temporary moves to Europe from American sides in the past.

Son would be available to feature for Barca for around three to four months, enough time to help the club in its quest for La Liga and Champions League glory.

There are also calls for Tottenham to return in the market for Son, given the current injury to towering forward Dominic Solanke.

Son has ability to make impact

Scoring nine goals in his opening 10 appearances for Los Angeles FC, it is clear to see that Tottenham legend Son still possesses magic in his boots.

As a result, it is not a stretch to suggest that the South Korean could make a positive impact at Barcelona for a four-month period in the near future.

Flick's side suffered a major setback in their domestic hopes on the weekend, losing 2-1 at the Bernabeu base of title rivals Real Madrid.