Los Angeles FC star Son Heung-Min could reportedly return to the Premier League on loan due to a clause in his contract.

Los Angeles FC attacker Son Heung-Min could reportedly return to the Premier League on loan during the MLS off-season due to a clause in his contract.

The 33-year-old moved to the MLS for a fee of around £20m this summer after spending a glittering decade-long career with Tottenham Hotspur, ignoring lucrative offers from Saudi Arabian clubs.

The Spurs legend has settled in nicely at his new club and has made a strong start to his MLS career, managing eight goals and three assists in just nine appearances.

Son penned a deal at LA until 2028 with an option to extend for one more year, but he could potentially move back to the Premier League if he wants to.

Clause in Son's contract

According to a report from The Sun, the South Korean has a clause in his contract that allows him to play for a European club during the MLS off-season.

Son would not be the first MLS star to take advantage of this clause, if he takes it at all, as former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger David Beckham spent a spell on loan at AC Milan during his time with LA Galaxy.

Also, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry returned to the Emirates on loan while he was contracted to New York Red Bulls, and therefore, it should not come as a big surprise if Son decides to move as well.

There is just one normal matchday of the season remaining in the MLS, before the close-season final series to decide the eventual champion, and Son could utilise three or four months playing elsewhere.

Should Spurs tempt him to return on a loan deal?

It will be interesting to see what approach Son takes to use his off-season, especially with the 2026 World Cup in mind, where he may need a long rest to give his best effort.

On the other hand, playing in the Premier League would keep him fit and sharp, and could help him continue the form he is in at the moment.

Thomas Frank has a wealth of options in the attacking department, but he should welcome Son back if there's an opportunity to sign him on a temporary deal.

Dominic Solanke has struggled with fitness, and James Madisson is out for a long spell; therefore, a cheeky move for Son on loan would be fantastic, as he can fill the gap with his goals and creativity.